WINCHESTER — A recount by the town clerk’s office Thursday upheld the narrow approval of a town meeting article that will provide school district paraprofessionals with health benefits. These employees are not currently offered these benefits.
Initial results from the polls on March 8 showed article five passing by a razor-thin margin, 339-336. The hand recount conducted by the town clerk, moderator and other town officials found one additional vote in favor, with the article passing, 340-336.
Town Clerk Jim Tetreault said on Monday that the recount came at the behest of a citizen petitioner. The clerk and moderator appointed a recount board, pulled the ballots from the boxes, unsealed them and conducted the recount by hand Thursday, Tetreault said.
Voters agreed during last week's annual town meeting to provide benefits to the school district’s paraprofessionals, and also approved the rest of this year’s warrant. The health insurance is being offered as part of a two-year collective-bargaining agreement voters authorized that day.
For fiscal year 2022-23, the district’s cost for the single health insurance plan will be $121,727 — 85 percent of the expense, according to the warrant article. The remaining 15 percent will be paid by the employee. The cost to the district for the second year will be $92,664, the article states.