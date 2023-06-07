WINCHESTER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on May 25 announced a Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant for nearly $1.2 million to the town of Winchester.
The $1,180,000 grant will be used to clean up the former A.C. Lawrence Tannery on Bridge Street, so that the brownfield site could potentially be used for solar power sourcing, according to Karey Miner, Winchester’s town administrator. A brownfield site is a property whose reuse or redevelopment may be hindered due to the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.
Winchester is among 262 communities in the country that have been selected for fiscal year 2023 to receive 267 MARC grants worth $215 million in total. The grant helps redevelop brownfield sites by cleaning them to form “sustainable and environmentally just places,” according to the EPA website.
“The agency hopes to help communities across the country address environmental, public health and social issues associated with contaminated land,” according to the website.
The 7.2 acre A.C. Lawrence Tannery facility began operating in 1908 and was acquired by the town in 1993 through a tax foreclosure. There are currently no buildings on the property.
The clean-up idea came about when the town worked with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services and the Southwest Region Planning Commission two years ago to figure out what to do with the piece of land. Following the idea, the decision was made to start putting effort into cleaning the property, in hopes it would improve the town, Miner said.
Receiving the grant will give the town opportunities to offer renewable energy options to residents and business, stimulate investment in downtown, generate tax revenues and lease payments and create an environmentally friendly solar farm directly on the site, according to the application.
Before any plans to hire a clean-up team can be made, Miner will file relevant paperwork with the EPA and have onboarding Zoom calls with the agency, she said. After that, there will be bids going out to hire a consultant and a company who will take care of the clean-up.
Miner added that clean-up activities won’t be initiated until next year because removing hazardous waste from the property will require careful planning.
“It was a tannery site, so there are some chemicals and hazardous waste on the property,” Miner said.
The site contains contaminants in its soil and groundwater such as arsenic, certain hydrocarbons, chromium (including carcinogenic CrVI) and Varsol (a petroleum solvent), chlorinated solvents, lead and per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, according to the application. These substances are known to cause issues such as increased risk of lead poisoning, cancer, respiratory irritation, asthma and chronic bronchitis, according to the application.
The application describes the property as “a scene of scorched earth and building footprints – littered with coal combustion residuals and subject to 100-year flood events.”
“Only implementation of a clean-up plan that eliminates the greatest threats (via floods transporting PAHs and metals offsite, via direct exposure to humans, and to the groundwater) will provide a stable, safe site which can be reused and revitalized,” Miner wrote in the application.
“Our goal is to clean up the site and put a solar array out on the site,” Miner added.
Miner is unsure exactly which solar power contract or resources the town would choose, but hopes that with the transition to solar power, electricity rates would go down.
“There is a lease option, so we could just lease the land and then the solar company would maintain the property and they would have full control of where those rates and credits go,” Miner said.
“We’re still in the very beginning stages, I can’t speak on to which option the town is going to go with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.