Winchester received a nearly $1.2 million Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the former A.C. Lawrence Tannery on Bridge Street. 

WINCHESTER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on May 25 announced a Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant for nearly $1.2 million to the town of Winchester.

