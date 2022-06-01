We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
MARLBOROUGH — Valerie Carey, who has led the Winchester School since 2018, is set to become the new principal at the Marlborough School, administrators at that district announced in a news release Wednesday.
Carey joined the Winchester district in 2012, first working as the curriculum coordinator before becoming the assistant principal overseeing curriculum and assessment, according to the news release from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
“I am honored to join the Marlborough staff," Carey said in the release. "It’s exciting to step into this role at a time when we can reconnect as a whole school community to celebrate collective successes and individual strengths. Marlborough School has much to offer, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Marlborough School enrolls roughly 165 students in preschool through 8th grade, according to the release. Carey, who is scheduled to take over July 1, will succeed Robin Whitney who has been "a solid leader" in the position since 2016, SAU 29 Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell said in an email to The Sentinel. The release does not specify why Whitney is leaving.
Winchester School, which enrolls about 450 students in preschool through 8th grade, is now beginning its search for a new principal, School Board Vice Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said. The board plans to discuss the selection process at its meeting scheduled for Thursday evening, Picard added.
"Mrs. Carey has been a vital asset to the Winchester school district, she has a lot of history with our families and with our community in general, we wish her the best," Picard said.
Carey was one of 12 applicants for the Marlborough job, Campbell said. A selection committee comprising parents, staff, school board members and district administration interviewed four candidates. Carey was one of two finalists who participated in a public forum, after which the selection committee offered her the job, according to the release.