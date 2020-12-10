WINCHESTER — Town residents may experience mail-service delays while the local post office looks for a new principal delivery person, according to Winchester Postmaster Phil Marshall.
Marshall said Wednesday that he and other postal workers have handled delivery responsibilities while the carrier position at the Winchester post office remains vacant. Despite some delivery “hiccups” in recent days, he said all mail had been delivered as of Wednesday night.
The Winchester post office has published hiring bulletins for the city carrier job, but Marshall said they have garnered low interest — arguing that unemployment insurance has disincentivized people to find work by paying more than they would earn in salary.