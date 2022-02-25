WINCHESTER — A hearing on the police chief’s recommendation that the selectboard fire the lieutenant who led the department for most of last year concluded Thursday after a two-hour session. But the board has yet to decide whether to end Lt. James Fisher’s employment.
Testimony during the hearing, which resumed where a three-hour session on Feb. 10 left off, circled around whether Fisher lied to town officials and how much information he should have given them about the alleged misconduct of another officer, who is under investigation by the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
Chief Erik Josephson has called for Fisher’s termination, citing parts of Winchester’s police manual that he says the lieutenant has violated, including sections related to truthfulness and duty to obey. Josephson has stated that Fisher could have told the selectboard about the allegations against the Winchester officer without divulging the details of the state’s investigation.
But Fisher, who led the police department before Josephson took the helm in October, said Thursday that he did not violate the police standards cited by the chief. He said he could not have told the selectboard about the allegations against the officer without compromising the investigation.
The selectboard initiated an independent investigation into Fisher related to this matter before Josephson took over the department, the chief testified at the Feb. 10 session.
Throughout both nights of testimony, the officer under investigation was referred to only as Officer X. However, at one point Thursday, Fisher referred to him as “Officer Edson” before correcting himself.
Earlier this month, Winchester police Officer Josh Edson resigned and surrendered his New Hampshire police certification to the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council. Town Administrator Karey Miner declined to comment earlier this week on what led Edson to give up his certification, citing an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
While the more than 30 people gathered at Winchester Town Hall for Thursday’s hearing never learned the allegations against Officer X, they did hear vague details about the case.
Testimony skirted around allegations lodged against the officer by someone described as Person A. At the earlier session on Feb. 10, Miner described the allegations as the most serious she has come across in her time on the job.
According to testimony, Person A has some familial relationship to Ben Kilanski, the selectboard chairman, who recused himself from both sessions of the hearing and was briefly called to testify near the end of Thursday’s session.
Kilanski said that in a phone call Person A told him that there was an issue and he told her to report it to State Police.
Last July, while Fisher was leading the police force on an interim basis, he requested during a nonpublic session that the selectboard place Officer X on paid leave, according to testimony from multiple people. While on leave, that officer has been paid more than $42,000 to date, Winchester Human Resources Director Amy Bond testified earlier this month.
Miner testified during that earlier hearing that Fisher told her and the selectboard that Officer X should be placed on paid leave due to allegations involving excessive force. But the allegations do not have to do with excessive force, she said, adding that she believes Fisher lied to her.
Meanwhile, Fisher testified Thursday that he said the allegations had to do with use of force — which he said they do — but that he never said they had to do with excessive force. He said he never lied.
While Josephson has accused Fisher of shirking the chain of command — where the town administrator and the selectboard are direct superiors to the chief of police — Fisher said Thursday that he did not do so but instead was protecting the integrity of the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
He read aloud a section of the Winchester police manual: “It cannot be expected that any set of regulations will cover all situations or emergencies which arise in a role as complex as that of a police officer; intelligence and discretion will often be the only available guidelines.”
Fisher testified that he exercised discretion when he recommended that the selectboard place Officer X on paid leave. He said the selectboard did not ask additional questions at the time.
Josephson testified that Fisher has been added to the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, or Laurie List. The list kept by the Attorney General’s Office includes officers with credibility issues that could be called into question in court.
“The integrity and the word of the lieutenant is in question,” Josephson said. “Basically, anything he touches, whether he is investigating or part of the investigation, he would not be able to testify in court. If he did he would be challenged quite easily.”
He also said that Fisher’s remaining on the police force could expose the department to civil liability.
Fisher testified that while he was leading the department in June and July last year he worked 30 to 40 consecutive days and as many as 80 hours a week. He said the long hours “greatly” affected his ability to do his job and that he requested help from the selectboard to hire more staff but never received it. He previously told The Sentinel he has worked at the department for 17 years.
Joseph Hoppock, a lawyer representing Fisher, objected to the conclusion of the hearing Thursday, stating that he did not have enough time to present all of his evidence. He also objected to an approximately 15-minute nonpublic session held Feb. 10, where the selectboard discussed confidentiality with the parties.
The Sentinel has filed a right-to-know request seeking documents and exhibits related to Josephson’s request to fire Fisher. Legal staff for the town responded on Feb. 16 that it would take 30 days to determine whether the requested documents can be provided or are exempt from disclosure.
Fisher is the second Winchester police officer within a matter of months that Josephson has requested the selectboard fire. The selectboard voted unanimously to fire Sgt. Kristopher Fox last month at Josephson’s recommendation.
In its decision to fire Fox, the selectboard cited court trials in October and December for which Fox was called as a witness but did not show up. Fox said during a public hearing prior to his termination that he had never received a subpoena for the trial in October and was on administrative leave pending a medical evaluation on the date of the two December trials.