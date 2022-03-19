WINCHESTER — The police lieutenant whose termination the chief recommended has returned to work, according to the town’s human resources director, after the selectboard deadlocked on whether to fire him.
Lt. James Fisher resumed working at the town’s police department on Friday, March 4, the day after the selectboard split 2-2 on a motion to end his employment, Amy Bond, Winchester’s HR director, said Thursday.
This return comes despite statements from Police Chief Erik Josephson at a public hearing last month that cast doubt on the lieutenant’s credibility. At that same hearing on his recommendation to fire Fisher, Josephson said the lieutenant’s continued employment could expose the town to civil liability.
Josephson said at the hearing Feb. 24 that he had added Fisher, at least temporarily, to the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, or Laurie List. The list kept by the Attorney General’s Office includes officers with credibility issues that could compromise their ability to testify in court.
In response to a question from Charles Bauer, the chief’s lawyer in the case, Josephson said Fisher’s integrity is in question.
“Basically, anything he touches, whether he is investigating or part of the investigation, he would not be able to testify in court. If he did, he would be challenged quite easily,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fisher’s long-term future with the department — along with the size of its current ranks — remains unclear.
Josephson could not be reached for comment Friday but has declined previous requests for comment about the Fisher matter at public hearings and did not return multiple requests by phone last month.
Fisher’s lawyer, Joseph Hoppock, said after the selectboard’s vote on March 4 that he would address Fisher’s inclusion on the Laurie List with the Attorney General’s Office and the chief to have Fisher removed from it.
Neither Fisher nor Hoppock were reachable for comment Friday.
Lindseigh Picard, the selectboard chair, declined to answer a reporter’s questions Friday about the credibility concerns raised by Josephson.
On March 4, prior to being appointed chair, Picard voted in favor of firing Fisher. Selectboard member Theresa Sepe, who also voted to fire Fisher, declined to comment Friday.
Selectboard members Herbert Stephens and James Rokes Sr., who both voted against firing Fisher, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Natalie Quevedo, who ousted former selectboard chair Ben Kilanski in last week’s elections, said in a phone interview she does not yet have enough information about the situation involving Fisher to comment about his return to work.
'Great hardship'
Josephson recommended in a document dated Jan. 26 that the selectboard fire Fisher for failing “to fully and accurately report the particulars of the matter involving another Winchester Police Officer to the Town Administrator, Board of Selectmen and other Town officials.”
He said in the document that Fisher — who led the police department on an interim basis for most of last year before Josephson took the reins in October — violated various sections of the Winchester personnel and police manuals, including sections related to truthfulness and duty to obey.
In the document, Josephson stated that the selectboard initiated an independent investigation of Fisher on Oct. 28, resulting in an 18-page confidential report dated Jan. 4, which he used to inform his recommendation to fire Fisher.
“Deliberate actions by Lt. Fisher caused great hardship to the Town, general public, and Police Department,” Josephson wrote in the document, “as his conduct led to the retention of another Winchester Police Officer, investigated by other law enforcement agencies, who should have been placed on unpaid administrative leave.”
The hearing on Fisher’s employment included testimony from HR Director Bond, Town Administrator Karey Miner, Josephson and Fisher, which spanned two nights, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. The hearing concluded March 4, with the 2-2 vote.
Fisher said at the public hearing that he did not violate the rules cited by the chief and he could not have told the selectboard more about the allegations against the other officer without compromising an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
In July, the selectboard voted on a recommendation by Fisher, who was leading the department at the time, to place this officer on paid leave, Miner testified. She said that Fisher told her and the selectboard that the request for leave was due to allegations involving excessive force. But Miner said she later learned the allegations do not have to do with excessive force, adding that she believes Fisher lied to her. (Fisher countered that he never described the allegations as involving “excessive force” but as involving a “use of force,” which he said they did.)
Bond testified on Feb. 10 that this officer had been paid more than $42,000 while on leave.
Meanwhile, Josephson said Fisher could have told the selectboard about the nature of the allegations without revealing the details of the probe.
The officer under investigation was referred to as Officer X throughout the hearing but at one session Fisher referred to him as “Officer Edson,” before correcting himself.
The Attorney General’s Office investigated former Winchester Officer Joshua Edson for alleged sexual activity with someone he arrested and whose case was still pending, according to a document from that office.
In a news release last month, the office said that investigation found probable cause for a charge of witness tampering against Edson. The office, however, determined it would be unlikely to win in court and instead came to an agreement with Edson that he would resign from the Winchester department and surrender his New Hampshire police certification rather than face criminal charges.
Josephson’s recommendation to fire Fisher and Edson’s resignation and certification surrender came just weeks after another officer was forced to leave the department.
In January, the Winchester selectboard voted unanimously to fire Sgt. Kristopher Fox, also at Josephson’s recommendation. In their decision to do so, the selectboard cited court trials for which Fox was called as a witness but did not show up.
Fox said during a public hearing prior to his termination that he had never received a subpoena for one trial and was on administrative leave pending a medical evaluation on the date of two others.
The town has yet to provide The Sentinel with updated information about how many officers are employed at the Winchester Police Department. Josephson said during the January hearing about Fox’s firing that the department is authorized to have seven full-time officers and three part-time officers. He referred questions about the department’s staffing to the town’s attorney, Brook Shilo. A roster on the town’s website lists Josephson, Fisher, Jonah Merkle and Gary Phillips as full-time officers.
Shilo responded Thursday to a right-to-know request seeking an up-to-date list of officers at the police department. She said the requested records do not exist.
Shilo had previously cited town reports on the Winchester website, the most recent of which is from 2020 when former Chief Mike Tollett headed the department, in response to The Sentinel’s right-to-know request.
This article has been changed to remove a quote from selectboard Chair Lindseigh Picard.