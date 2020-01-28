WINCHESTER — Police are investigating a gunshot incident from Friday night.
On Jan. 24 at 11:26 p.m., officers responded to a home on Kapper Drive for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Winchester police said no further information could be released about the individual as of Tuesday morning.
The gunshot victim was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and treated for a non-life-threatening injury to a lower extremity, according to police.