WINCHESTER — For the second time in his less than six months on the job, Police Chief Erik Josephson is recommending the town's selectboard fire an officer.
A hearing on the recommendation to fire Lt. James Fisher is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at town hall. The hearing will be in public session at the lieutenant’s request, according to Town Administrator Karey Miner.
Miner said Tuesday she could not release documents related to Josephson's request to fire Fisher before Thursday's hearing. She said the police chief notified the selectboard of his request during a nonpublic session at its meeting on Jan. 26.
The selectboard appointed Fisher as the interim head of the department in January 2021 after the board declined to renew the town's contract with the former chief, Mike Tollett. Josephson joined the department in October.
Thursday's hearing will be less than three weeks after the selectboard voted unanimously to terminate the employment of another officer, Sgt. Kristopher Fox, at Josephson's request. The chief cited three trials that Fox had missed last year, one on Oct. 12 and two others on Dec. 13, as reasons to terminate the officer’s employment.
Fox, who had also requested his hearing be in public, said under oath that he had never been subpoenaed for the trial in October and was on administrative leave pending a medical evaluation during the December trials.
Aside from Fisher, the Winchester Police Department has three other officers who can conduct patrols, Miner said. Josephson, who worked as a police chief in Massachusetts before starting in Winchester, does not yet have his full-time police officer certification in New Hampshire, so he cannot conduct patrols at this time, she said.
Miner said Josephson is in the process of receiving this certification, but she did not know when this would happen. She said State Police and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office assist with patrols when available.
Josephson testified during Fox's hearing last month that the Winchester Police Department is authorized to have seven full-time officers and three part-time officers.
He did not return numerous phone calls to the police department Tuesday for comment. Fisher also could not be reached for comment.