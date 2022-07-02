WINCHESTER — Outgoing Police Chief Erik Josephson said his reason for stepping down in August is to “pursue another opportunity,” according to his resignation letter, which included no other details on his next move.
The Sentinel obtained the letter Thursday through a right-to-know request after a town official previously declined to make the document available. Josephson submitted his resignation to Town Administrator Karey Miner on June 20, he wrote in the letter.
The selectboard received Josephson’s resignation during a non-public session two days later. During another non-public session Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective Aug. 20, Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said.
“After many discussions with my wife and professionals in my field, I have decided to pursue another opportunity that has been made available to me,” Josephson wrote in the letter. “As you can imagine, I must keep my next career step confidential for many reasons.”
Josephson did not return email and phone messages seeking additional information Friday.
He added that he remains committed to law enforcement, which he described as his “true calling.” Josephson took the reins as Winchester police chief in October 2021 with more than three decades of law-enforcement experience, according to Miner.
In his resignation letter, Josephson also thanked the town for its support, while referencing some of the more contentious issues he has faced while leading the department.
“We have taken the appropriate steps, although challenging at times to restore the name of the Winchester Department and set the organization on a course to legitimacy and accountability,” he wrote. “During my time here, I have found myself in a position to make several difficult decisions for the best interest of the community and the department. I stand by those decisions, ... and the town is better for it.”
Since arriving in Winchester nearly nine months ago, Josephson has sought to fire two officers. In January, the selectboard terminated one of those officers, Sgt. Kristopher Fox, who failed to appear to testify at three criminal trials late last year. Fox had argued he was never subpoenaed for one of those trials and was on unpaid administrative leave pending a medical evaluation during the other two.
Less than three weeks later, Josephson recommended the board fire Lt. James Fisher, who’d led the department in an interim capacity before Josephson was hired. During two separate public hearings in February, testimony centered on the alleged misconduct of another officer, how much information Fisher should have given the selectboard and town administrator about it and whether he lied to them.
That officer, Joshua Edson, surrendered his police certification and left the department in February. The N.H. Attorney General’s Office had been investigating Edson for alleged sexual activity with someone he’d arrested and whose case was still pending, prior to Josephson’s arrival as chief. Despite finding probable cause to charge Edson with witness tampering, the AG’s office announced Feb. 25 that he would not face charges, since prosecutors concluded they would have difficulty prevailing in a trial. (Edson’s attorney previously has declined to comment on the case.)
The following week, the Winchester selectboard deadlocked on whether to fire Fisher, who has since returned to work for the department.
Aside from Josephson, the Winchester Police Department currently has one part-time and two full-time officers, Picard said last week. Josephson said in January that the department is authorized to have seven full-time and three part-time officers.
Picard said Wednesday that the board hopes to get the search for a new chief underway as soon as possible and will talk about next steps at its meeting next week. The board has yet to discuss who will be in charge of the department when Josephson leaves, but hopes to have the position filled in time to have “a nice transition,” she said.
Sentinel reporter Ryan Spencer contributed to this story.
