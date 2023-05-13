WINCHESTER — More than eight months after the police chief’s departure, two key town officials this week would not speak about who is leading the department.
Selectboard Chair Lindseigh Picard declined to comment and suggested The Sentinel use selectboard meeting minutes to write about the search for a new chief. Town Administrator Karey Miner also declined to comment on the vacancy, citing Picard’s lack of comment.
The police chief search is Winchester’s second in as many years. The selectboard voted not to renew Chief Mike Tollett’s contract in January 2021, for reasons then-board Chair Ben Kilanski declined to state publicly, citing the advice of the town’s attorney. Chief Erik Josephson replaced Tollett that October. Eight months later, Josephson submitted a resignation letter to the board — stating he wanted to “pursue another opportunity” — before formally leaving the department in September 2022.
Picard said at the time that the selectboard should consider hiring an interim chief, and that the town could reach out to consulting group Municipal Resources Inc. for help. The Plymouth-based company does not list Winchester in its website’s current recruitments section. As of Thursday, the Winchester Police Department’s website listed interim chief, police captain and patrolmen as open positions.
Lt. James Fisher had been appointed by the selectboard as interim chief between Tollett’s and Josephson’s tenures.
However, in February — amid this latest stretch with no chief — Fisher told the board he felt he was “being excluded from being the Officer in Charge, the hiring process and it [was his] belief that a few members of the board [were] retaliating and discriminating,” according to meeting minutes, and he said his job was being infringed upon. The minutes don’t elaborate on his complaints or indicate that the selectboard responded to his comments.
Fisher referred The Sentinel on Thursday to his attorney, Joseph S. Hoppock, who did not return a call from a reporter.
Fisher’s complaints at the Feb. 15 selectboard meeting came almost a year after board members deadlocked on a vote to terminate his employment.
Josephson had recommended the board fire Fisher, alleging he’d failed “to fully and accurately report the particulars of the matter involving another Winchester Police Officer to the Town Administrator, Board of Selectmen and other Town officials.”
“[Fisher’s] conduct led to the retention of another Winchester Police Officer, investigated by other law enforcement agencies, who should have been placed on unpaid administrative leave,” Josephson wrote in a document given to the selectboard when recommending they fire him.
Selectboard members Picard and Theresa Sepe voted March 3, 2022, in favor of terminating Fisher, while James Rokes Sr. and Herbert Stephens voted against doing so. Kilanski recused himself from the hearing on Fisher’s employment due to a conflict of interest.
Although this other officer was referred to only as Officer X in the public-hearing process, Fisher at one point called him Officer Edson, and said he could not have told the selectboard about the allegations against the officer without compromising an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
In early February 2022, Officer Joshua Edson resigned from the police department as part of an agreement with the AG’s Office, which indicated Edson had been under investigation for alleged sexual activity with someone he’d arrested.
In a news release, the AG’s Office said it had found probable cause to charge Edson with witness tampering, but that the agreement was reached because “potential defenses” available to him would have made it hard for the state to prevail in court.
Edson was one of at least several officers to leave the Winchester department over the span of two years due to terminations and resignations. The selectboard fired Sgt. Kristopher Fox in January 2022, citing his failure to appear as a witness for three criminal trials the year prior. Fox later sued the town, alleging it had discriminated against him for his disability — PTSD and anxiety — and failed to make reasonable accommodation for it. The trial of the case is set for June 2024, according to court records.
Around the time of Tollett’s departure, Detective Michael Carrier, Lt. Penny Witherbee and officer Dean Wright all resigned.
Currently, the department — which serves a population of more than 4,000 people, per 2020 census records — employs two officers besides Fisher, according to its website. Officer Frank Groeber joined the Winchester Police Department as a patrolman in April, selectboard meeting minutes state, while Gary Phillips, a former chief of the department, is listed as the other patrolman on the town’s website.
During the January 2022 hearing about Fox’s firing, Josephson stated that the department is authorized to staff seven full-time officers and three part-time officers.
