WINCHESTER — As the ranks of Winchester's police force thin and the selectboard considers whether to fire a lieutenant, officials say another officer has left the department and surrendered his New Hampshire police certification.
Josh Edson, who the Winchester department employed from July 1, 2018, to Feb. 11, 2022, voluntarily gave up his certification in a letter received by the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council on Feb. 14, according to David Parenteau, commander of the council’s legal division.
The council accepted the certification surrender Tuesday, Parenteau said.
Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner said the town received a letter from Edson to Police Chief Erik Josephson about this on Feb. 11.
Miner declined to comment on the contents of the letter, citing what she described as an ongoing investigation by the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
The town's attorney, Brooke Shilo, also declined to elaborate. She cited an ongoing investigation but declined to comment on the specifics.
A lawyer for Edson did not return a request for comment Wednesday. The Attorney General’s Office also did not return multiple phone requests for comment.
Miner's reference to an investigation by the Attorney General's Office comes roughly two weeks after a public hearing that included vague testimony from town officials about a criminal investigation into an unidentified Winchester police officer.
During the Feb. 10 hearing on Josephson's recommendation that the selectboard fire Lt. James Fisher, testimony swirled around a criminal probe into another officer, referred to only as Officer X.
Fisher, who has worked at the Winchester department for 17 years, ran the police force for most of last year, prior to Josephson taking the reins last fall. The hearing earlier this month on Josephson's recommendation to terminate Fisher's employment was continued after three hours of testimony. It will resume Thursday at 6 p.m. at Winchester Town Hall.
During the Feb. 10 session, Miner testified that Fisher recommended when he was leading the department last July that the selectboard place Officer X on paid leave due to allegations related to excessive force. But Miner said she learned months later that the allegations against Officer X did not have to do with excessive force. She also testified that the allegations against Officer X were probably the most serious she has come across in her time as a town administrator.
According to testimony at that hearing, the allegations were lodged by someone referred to only as Person A, who has a family relationship to selectboard Chairman Ben Kilanski. Kilanski recused himself from the hearing, and the nature of that relationship wasn’t disclosed.
Joseph Hoppock, a lawyer for Fisher, said after the Feb. 10 hearing that Fisher had yet to tell his side of the story but declined to comment further.
The Sentinel has filed a right-to-know request seeking documents and exhibits related to Josephson's request to fire Fisher. Legal staff for the town responded on Feb. 16 that it would take 30 days to determine whether the requested documents can be provided or are exempt from disclosure.
Last month, the selectboard voted unanimously to fire another officer, Sgt. Kristopher Fox, also at Josephson's recommendation. In their decision to do so, the selectboard cited court trials in October and December for which Fox was called as a witness but did not show up. Fox said during a public hearing prior to his termination that he had never received a subpoena for the trial in October and was on administrative leave pending a medical evaluation on the date of the two December trials.
Exactly how many police officers are left in Winchester is unclear. Josephson said during the January hearing about Fox's firing that the Winchester Police Department is authorized to have seven full-time officers and three part-time officers but had only two full-time officers and one part-time officer. The police chief said the loss of an officer would have a negative impact on the department but that he nonetheless recommended that Fox be terminated.
The Sentinel has filed a right-to-know request seeking up-to-date information on the staffing of the Winchester Police Department. Legal staff for the town responded to that request Wednesday and, as with the other request, stated the town requires 30 days to make a determination whether the requested documents can be provided or are exempt from disclosure.
The Sentinel in recent weeks has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach Josephson by phone. An assistant for Josephson referred questions Wednesday to the town's attorney, Shilo, who declined to comment.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Winchester website listed Edson, Fisher and Fox as full-time officers, alongside Josephson and two other patrolmen. Edson's and Fox's names had been removed as of Wednesday night.