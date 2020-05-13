WINCHESTER — A resident of Applewood Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman.
This is the nursing home's first case of the viral disease, spokeswoman Lori Mayer said in an email Wednesday.
The resident, who is still staying at the center at 8 Snow Road, tested positive May 9, she said.
All residents and staff will be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, Mayer added.
The center — as well as other Genesis Healthcare-owned facilities — has been taking extra precautions since March, when COVID-19 cases began increasing across the state, including visitor restrictions and the use of personal protective equipment, according to Mayer.
Residents are also screened for symptoms three times daily, and staff members' temperatures are taken upon entering the building. Additionally, all outside medical appointments, except those that are medically necessary, have been canceled.
Long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable during the global pandemic, New Hampshire health officials have said. The virus is known to travel quickly through congregate-living settings, such as nursing homes, due to the proximity of residents, many of whom already have underlying health conditions.