WINCHESTER — After eight months without one, Winchester has hired a new police chief, town officials confirmed Tuesday.
Erik Josephson will start in the role Oct. 4, according to Town Administrator Karey Miner. He succeeds Mike Tollett, who left the post in January after the selectboard decided not to renew his contract. (Selectboard Chairman Ben Kilanski declined to tell The Sentinel why, citing advice from the town attorney, and Tollett also said he wasn't given a reason.)
Since Tollett's departure, the department has been run on an interim basis by Lt. Jim Fisher.
Josephson, 56, has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, according to Miner, and most recently was police chief in Egremont, Mass., for 15 months before retiring in 2019.
In an email Tuesday, Josephson said he began his career in 1986 as a special officer in his hometown of Cumberland, R.I. He then worked for the Woonsocket [R.I.] Police Department, with roles in patrol, field training, special operations and gang task-force work.
Josephson then moved to Lincoln, N.H., where he spent more than two years as an operations commander sergeant for the police department. He also served as a consultant and team leader of the Central New Hampshire Special Operations Unit. During that period, he also worked as a patrol sergeant for Franklin's police department.
Josephson said he also worked for the police department in St. Albans, Vt., and was an instructor at the Vermont Police Academy, focusing on gang intelligence and interdiction techniques for six years.
From there, he headed to his post at Egremont.
After retiring, Josephson said he had a "need to return to a career that I have loved for 33 years," leading him to apply for the chief position in Winchester.
"My wife and I have been planning to move further north to be closer to our granddaughter and grandchild-to-be," he said. "... I researched the town and the department and found the position to be in my wheelhouse. I enjoy a challenge and find the opportunity to rebuild and restaff a police department from the ground up to be a task I am up for and will excel in."
The department will have five uniformed officers once Josephson starts, Miner said. At full capacity, she said the department would have six full-time officers, two part-time and a chief.
A selection committee of people representing different segments of the community was created for the application process, according to Kilanski. The committee consisted of Trevor Croteau, Colleen Duquette, Valerie Carey, Stephania Tommila and Chris Steadman, Miner said.
Seven people applied for the position, Kilanski said, but Josephson was one of two the committee recommended to the selectboard.
"During his interview ... he talked a lot about community policing, becoming familiar with the community and being a community member," Kilanski said. "... That's always been a big thing for us."
Josephson was sworn in at the selectboard's meeting Monday night, he added, and also has a contract like Tollett did.