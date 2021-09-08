WINCHESTER — A multi-hour police response that started late Tuesday night ended with the discovery of a 46-year-old Winchester man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Winchester police.
Police responded to a home on Elm Street at 11:46 p.m. for a report of a woman who had been threatened with a gun and escaped the residence safely, police said in a news release Wednesday. Shortly after that, witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot, Administrative Officer Gary A. Phillips said in a phone interview.
Authorities evacuated five other people from the home and set up a perimeter around the building, including shutting down the road, Phillips said. Officers tried to make contact with the man inside, whom police identified as Rodney Labbe, but could not reach him, according to Phillips. The woman who reported the incident to police knew Labbe, Phillips said.
N.H. State Police, who assisted on the call along with Swanzey police, provided video technology to check the home before officers entered, to make sure it was safe to do so, Phillips said. Police went inside the home, where Labbe lived, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and found him deceased.
The N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating Labbe's death, according to Kate Giaquinto, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general's office. But, she said, authorities do not consider it suspicious.