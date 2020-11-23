WINCHESTER — An elderly Winchester man received emergency transport to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., on Friday after falling from the top level of a three-tier retaining wall.
The man, 88, suffered a serious head injury after falling about 10 feet at his home on Richmond Road, according to Winchester police. He had been doing yard work and lost his footing on the retaining wall around 2:30 p.m., causing him to fall, Officer Josh Edson said.
The man’s family has not authorized police to release his name.
Emergency responders requested a medical evacuation by helicopter, which landed on a nearby athletic field at Winchester School, according to Edson. The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team took the man to UMass Memorial Medical Center, he said.
Edson did not know the man’s condition as of Sunday.