A Winchester resident who Keene police say sold drugs in a local distribution scheme will serve prison time after admitting his involvement.
Ryan Youngman, 29, recently pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to the sale of a controlled drug and possession with intent to sell, both felonies, according to court records.
Youngman was sentenced to between 2½ and seven years in state prison. That term will be reduced by just over a year, though, because he’d been held at the Cheshire County jail since his Dec. 3, 2020, arrest.
According to an affidavit written by Detective Jennifer Truman, several people told Keene police that Youngman had been selling drugs for another local man, Christopher M. LaCroix. An informant working with police bought crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl from Youngman, Truman wrote.
LaCroix, 29, of Keene, was also arrested last December. He was sentenced to three to eight years in prison earlier this year, having pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug after a prior conviction and receiving stolen property.
Keene police previously obtained search warrants that allowed them to view Facebook messages between the two men, in which LaCroix appears to be giving Youngman directions to pick up drugs, according to exchanges printed in the affidavit. Keene police also attached a GPS monitor to Youngman’s car, which tracked him making multiple trips between Lawrence, Mass., — a common source of supply for New Hampshire drug dealers — and LaCroix’s home in Keene, Truman wrote in the affidavit.
Keene police arrested Youngman last December as he returned from Lawrence, the police department announced at the time. The department said it found fentanyl and crack cocaine in his vehicle.