A Winchester man is suspected to have suffered serious head injury in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Pisgah State Park Saturday afternoon.
Timothy Fiset Jr., 25, was listed in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon Monday morning.
Fiset is believed to have lost control of his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over, according to a news release issued by the N.H. Fish and Game Department. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game officers responded to the area of Reservoir Road after Fiset’s girlfriend called 911 for assistance.
Fiset was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and Fish and Game said “significant head trauma is suspected.” He was brought out of the woods via DHART helicopter and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.
The Fish and Game statement says the primary causes of the crash were operator inattention and excessive speed. While Fiset was on a designated trail, he wasn’t wearing safety gear, according to Sgt. Kevin Bronson, which contributed to the severity of his injuries.
Fish and Game was assisted by the Winchester Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.
