WINCHESTER — A local man is facing several charges after police say he became “combative” with officers in the course of their investigation into a reported accident.
Police responded to the Forest Lake boat landing for a report of an accident at about 8:20 Friday evening, according to a news release from the Winchester Police Department. Their investigation determined that Mark D. Jewett, 55, of Winchester, had been driving his boat under the influence of alcohol, according to the release.
As officers attempted to make an arrest, Jewett became “combative,” according to the release. Winchester Police Det. Michael Carrier said this morning that he could not provide additional details because the incident is still under investigation.
Jewett is charged with aggravated DWI, resisting arrest or detention, disorderly conduct and simple assault, along with several boating violations and a town ordinance violation related to open containers, according to the release. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 16, according to Carrier.
Winchester police also charged Beth Maxwell, 54, of Winchester, with driving after suspension in connection with the same incident, according to police. Maxwell went to the police department of her own accord to address issues related to Friday’s incident, Carrier said. He declined to specify what those issues were.