A Winchester man was the owner of the $2 million Powerball ticket sold at Gomarlo's Shop 'N' Save.
James Kasal came forward Wednesday to claim his prize from Saturday night's drawing, according to N.H. Lottery spokeswoman Maura McCann.
After taxes, Kasal will receive a one-time payment of $1,520,000, she said.
Attempts to reach Kasal Wednesday were unsuccessful.
But he isn't the only winner.
Because Gomarlo's sold the ticket, the Swanzey store will receive a $20,000 commission paid by check, according to McCann.
Willy Gomarlo, who works at the family-owned market, said he isn't sure how the store will spend the money.
"I don’t think I have the words … it’s just kind of surreal," he said.
Kasal matched the five numbers but not the Powerball number to win the $2 million prize. McCann explained that he would have won $1 million, but earned twice that because he paid an extra dollar for the Power Play option.
There were no winners of the top Powerball prize Saturday night, with the numbers 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, Powerball 2 and the Power Play 3x, according to McCann.
But a $50,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing was sold at Super Shell Food Mart in Nashua, McCann said. That prize was claimed by a Nashua resident.
A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket, McCann added, was sold at Circle K in Seabrook for Friday's drawing, but hadn't been claimed as of Wednesday.
She noted ticket sales have been high, with the N.H. Lottery selling nearly $5 million in tickets last week.