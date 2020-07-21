Swanzey police arrested a Winchester man Tuesday on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, alleging he sexually abused a child about 20 years ago.
Chester L. Lapointe, 40, of Ashuelot, turned himself in around midday Tuesday, the police department said in a news release. He was released on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Police said in the news release they began an investigation last month into "the sexual abuse of a minor which occurred approximately 20 years ago in a home in Swanzey," and as a result of that obtained an arrest warrant for Lapointe.
The news release does not contain further details about the allegations against him.
Lapointe has run for office in the past, including an unsuccessful campaign for the N.H. House in 2018 and N.H. Senate in 2016. He filed this year for Cheshire County commissioner before withdrawing his candidacy, according to the N.H. Secretary of State's Office.
He is also listed as a member of Winchester's budget committee on the town website.
Lapointe was not immediately reachable for comment via phone or email.