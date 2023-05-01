WINCHESTER — A grand jury indicted a town resident on one felony kidnapping charge last week, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Prosecutors allege Alex Pecor, 32, enticed a teenager he knew to run away from home and hide in what court documents describe as an underground chamber beneath his house. Prosecutors also charged him with a misdemeanor alleging interference with custody, according to court documents.
On Feb. 4, the Winchester Police Department received a call at 2 a.m. from the teenager’s father, stating she had run away from her home, N.H. State Police Detective Edward Horton wrote in an affidavit, adding that the father believed she had gone to Pecor’s residence.
Family members provided Winchester police with three letters, including one that was believed to have been written by the girl, which said “not to look for her and that they would not locate her,” according to Horton. Another note provided runaway directions and instructed the teenager on how to prevent police dogs from finding her, according to the affidavit. “I have built you a small underground hide room accessible from basement,” a copy of the letter submitted to the court states.
Horton wrote that after obtaining a warrant around noon, police entered the residence at 4 p.m. and located a small 3-foot-deep hole covered on all sides by insulation board in Pecor’s basement. N.H. State Police Sgt. Noah Sanctuary believed the insulation could be a false wall, according to the affidavit. He broke through one side and discovered a chamber space measuring approximately 4’x4’x3’, stating in his report that “the entire compartment was sealed with no apparent air-vent.” The officers found the girl inside, according to the affidavit.
Upon inspection, police found items including a lantern, pillows, water and a Home Depot bucket with a toilet seat cover, according to the affidavit. Horton wrote that the Winchester department transferred the investigation to State Police.
Pecor’s dispositional conference and arraignment are scheduled for May 31 at 8:30 a.m. During a dispositional conference, a judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle a case. This can be through a plea agreement or advancing the case to a trial.
On April 19, Cheshire County Superior Court Judge Jacki Smith denied a joint proposed bail order by state prosecutors and the defense that would have approved Pecor’s release on electronic monitoring, house arrest and other conditions due to Pecor’s medical conditions. Smith believed that Pecor could prove a danger to the community if released, stating in an order that Pecor “was in the same or worse medical condition ... when he allegedly kidnapped the victim.”
Pecor is being held in the Cheshire County jail in Keene, according to the jail’s April 28 inmate list. Pecor’s attorney, Alex Parsons, did not return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.