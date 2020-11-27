A Winchester man was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on charges of domestic assault after allegedly holding a victim at knifepoint and attacking the individual.
Anthony J. Winship, 20, was arrested shortly after noon Tuesday after the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an unlawful mischief complaint at a South Main Street residence in Brattleboro, according to a news release issued by the department Wednesday.
Winship is accused of holding a victim at knifepoint and strangling and punching them. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Winship has also been accused of destroying the victim’s television and cell phone, according to the release.
Police charged Winship with two counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of domestic assault, unlawful restraint and unlawful mischief.
After his arrest, Winship was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was held without bail pending his court appearance.
