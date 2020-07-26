A Winchester man suffered suspected head trauma in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Pisgah State Park Saturday afternoon.
Timothy Fiset Jr., 25, is believed to have lost control of his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over, according to a news release issued by the N.H. Fish and Game Department. Around 5 p.m., Fish & Game officers responded to the area of Reservoir Road after Fiset's girlfriend called 911 for assistance.
Fiset was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and Fish & Game said "significant head trauma is suspected." He was brought out of the woods via DHART helicopter and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further evaluation and treatment.
Fish & Game did not have an update about Fiset's condition as of late Sunday morning. A Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokeswoman said Fiset was not on the list of patients the hospital could provide information about.
Fish & Game was assisted by the Winchester Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.