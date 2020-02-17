A Winchester man serving a decades-long prison sentence on sexual assault charges pleaded guilty last Monday to second-degree assault in a related case.
The two cases against Richard P. Soulia, 58, were originally filed in Cheshire County Superior Court as one, but were split for the purposes of trial. Soulia was accused of sexually assaulting two girls who were under 13 at the time.
In the first case, heard in September, a jury found Soulia guilty of three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in N.H. State Prison. (He has appealed his conviction.)
His plea Monday came as he was scheduled to go to trial in the second case on two additional charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault as well as two misdemeanor sexual assault charges.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Soulia instead pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a felony, for causing “psychological injury” to the girl between 2010 and 2014, when she was between 9 and 13.
Soulia was sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison, to run consecutive to the prison sentence he is already serving. If he remains on good behavior and successfully completes a sex offender treatment program, he can ask a judge to suspend the two-to-four-year sentence.