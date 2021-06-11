WINCHESTER — Police arrested Michael Vorce of Winchester on Wednesday after they allege he threatened to shoot several people near his home on Verry Brook Road.
In an affidavit filed Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court, Winchester police Sgt. Kris Fox said the incident happened around 7 p.m., shortly after Vorce, 33, got into an argument with Isaiah Bourke, who lives nearby, as Bourke tried to put his dog in his car.
Vorce then went to his home at 105 Verry Brook Road and returned to Bourke's property with a semi-automatic pistol, which he threatened to use to shoot Bourke and five other neighbors, Fox wrote. The five neighbors, all of whom are Bourke's relatives, submitted written statements to police claiming that Vorce threatened them with the gun.
Officers arrested Vorce on Wednesday night after finding a pistol near his front door, the affidavit states.
He is charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and possessing a deadly weapon as a felon, according to court filings. All three are felonies.
Vorce has been held since Wednesday night at the Cheshire County jail. He was arraigned Thursday, and is being held without bail.
N.H. State Police and tactical and special-weapons units from the Keene Police Department assisted with his arrest, Winchester police Lt. James Fisher said Friday morning.
That operation included using a State Police negotiator and Keene's police's BearCat armored vehicle, which Fisher said Winchester police requested after determining that Vorce posed a threat to people in the area. Fisher declined to identify which people may have been in danger, saying it could compromise an ongoing investigation into the incident.
"We were able to de-escalate everything and get Mr. Vorce into custody without anyone getting hurt," he said.
In 2009, Vorce was convicted in Cheshire County Superior Court of first-degree assault, a felony, according to court filings in a separate case last year.
Vorce was charged in last year's case with possessing a deadly weapon as a felon after a U.S. marshal found a loaded crossbow and a knife in his bedroom while searching his home. However, prosecutors dropped that charge shortly after Vorce's attorney claimed officers took Vorce into custody without informing him of his rights.