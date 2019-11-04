A Winchester man is facing felony charges alleging he sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 13.
Tony Rocha, 20, was indicted last week in Cheshire County Superior Court on two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of felonious sexual assault.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.
Prosecutors allege Rocha assaulted the girls somewhere in Cheshire County at some point between March 1, 2018, and March 10, 2019.
Winchester Police Chief Mike Tollett said the assaults were separate incidents. The alleged victims were known to Rocha, Tollett said.