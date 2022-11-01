In Winchester, Democrat Natalie Quevedo and Republican Zachary Nutting are thinking of community in their bids to represent their town in N.H. House's Cheshire District 11.
Nutting, an office manager for Springfield, Mass.-based vending company Aramatic Refreshment Services, defeated fellow Republican Max Santonastaso in the Sept. 13 primary, while Quevedo, a town selectboard member, was unopposed.
"One of the reasons I'm running is that I've been fortunate to have a couple businesses in town, and I've been able to give back to the community," Nutting, 39, said. "This is the next step for me to be able to give back in a different way."
Nutting runs a gun shop, Resurrection Defense, out of his garage. He said he and his wife, Lindsey, also owned a food truck, Serial Grillers, for several years, which offered up specialty "smash burgers" and handmade macaroni and cheese among other menu items. He highlighted times he said they served a Thanksgiving dinner to 14 local families and later a full turkey dinner for 16 families for Christmas in partnership with the Winchester Police Department.
Nutting said those acts of service brought him closer to others' hardships. Taxes have been a common complaint from voters he's spoken with door to door, he said.
"Taxes can't keep going up the way they're going up; people on fixed incomes [are] not going to be able to survive," he said. "I'm still learning [tax legislation], and I'm fairly young to this, but just being able to be involved and ... try to help make decisions matters."
He said one Winchester resident told him they would be selling their home to move out of state because of increased taxes.
Nutting said he hasn't had a chance to speak with local educators but reiterated thoughts he shared with The Sentinel ahead of the September primary that he wants constituents to get their money's worth when it comes to funding schools.
"If you're spending money on say, a roof, make sure it needs a roof; don't just put a new roof on it," Nutting said. "It's not just saying, 'Oh, we could need textbooks next year, let's just put money towards it.' "
Meanwhile, educational funding was the foundation of opponent Quevedo's drive to first run for the Winchester House seat in 2020 after town residents approved a major school-budget cut. She added she's still prioritizing support for financing schools this time around.
"I really started to learn about education funding in New Hampshire and how formulas are not beneficial to towns like mine," said Quevedo, who won the Democratic nomination in 2020 but was defeated in the general election by Republican Ben Kilanski. "The biggest need is actual educators, and it's hard to pay them a fair rate when it's hard enough to get the school budget even passed."
Legalizing recreational marijuana, and taxing cannabis sales, could bolster school funds and reduce property taxes, she suggested.
"Putting a tax on marijuana to fund education would go hand in hand with paying our teachers more," Quevedo said. "If we were able to put a tax on that that is lower than the state of Massachusetts, we would gain that business, because [Winchester is] a border town 15 minutes away from Massachusetts and Brattleboro."
Quevedo, 39, is a commercial project manager and co-owner of ReVision Energy, which has New Hampshire locations in Brentwood and Enfield. She expressed admiration for Winchester, which she moved to 10 years ago for her now-wife, Lola Bobrowski.
She said this admiration spurred her to run again for state office and that she aims to answer voters' questions "... as honestly, as factually as I can ... and point people in the right direction."
"I am a true 'boots on the ground' candidate; I do my work and will always fight for the person that can't speak for themselves," she said.
If elected, Quevedo said one of her focuses would be health care for seniors, with expanding the state's Veterans Affairs health care program as well as ensuring state-run facilities exist for those with disabilities as priorities.
"There need to be more property tax cuts for the elderly because they are obviously on a fixed income," she said. "As prices increase they're not able to afford their taxes. If for some reason they are not able to be kept in their home, we need proper facilities ... funded possibly from a portion of that marijuana tax to ensure they have adequate care."
Quevedo said she'd like to see mental health and addiction services expanded at the state level, including social worker networks and crisis counseling. This includes training for police officers in crisis situations, she said.
"I believe more training for police officers at state and local levels [could] ... offer more of a kinder approach to people in a tough situation, especially when it comes to mental health," Quevedo said. "Officers do have some training, but in my opinion they ... need to be more compassionate towards people who are suffering and do not have the right resources to get the help they need."
She also said she is an advocate for renewable energy development, though she noted she couldn't sit on any energy committees because her job would create a conflict of interest.
When she ran in 2020, Quevedo told The Sentinel she was interested in introducing a commercial and community solar-based incentive program, which she said she's still pushing for.
"We need to have a proper net-metering strategy put in place so the average person could benefit from that savings," Quevedo said this election season.
Find information about the candidates, voting, sample ballots and more for the upcoming election at www.sentinelsource.com/vote/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.