20221101-LOC-Cheshire 11 mashup

From left, Republican Zachary Nutting and Democrat Natalie Quevedo, both of Winchester, are vying to represent their town in Cheshire County District 11 of the N.H. House.

In Winchester, Democrat Natalie Quevedo and Republican Zachary Nutting are thinking of community in their bids to represent their town in N.H. House's Cheshire District 11.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.