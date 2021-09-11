WINCHESTER — A Saturday morning blaze at a vacant home in Winchester may have been set intentionally, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office and Winchester Fire Department.
Winchester Selectboard Chairman Ben Kilanski confirmed Saturday afternoon that the home at 19 Elm St. was owned by the town, and said it was being torn down due to the damage from the fire hours earlier.
The fire at the unoccupied residence was reported just after 3:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Fire Marshal's Office Saturday afternoon. Members of the Winchester and Hinsdale fire departments found flames coming from the back of the building when they arrived.
After extinguishing the blaze, assistance was requested from the Fire Marshal's Office to determine the fire's origin and cause, according to the release. The case is now being investigated by the Fire Marshal, as well as the Winchester fire and police departments.
Kilanski said debris from razing the house is expected to be cleared out next week. He said before the fire, the town had been considering what to do with the property, including a six-bedroom house built in 1750, which had been taken for nonpayment of taxes several years ago.
"It's just a small lot with an old apartment house on it," he said. "It's a weird property to try doing anything with."
The Fire Marshal's Office could not immediately be reached for more information.