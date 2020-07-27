WINCHESTER — Ailliea Carle’s grandsons love sports and can’t wait to get back to their baseball, basketball and soccer teams at Winchester School.
“They are outside playing nonstop,” Carle said of the boys — Carter, who is entering 6th grade, and Caiden, who is going into 5th grade. “They are very excited.”
But all of Winchester’s athletic programs are slated to be cut this year as part of a $1.6 million school budget reduction that voters passed in March. Transportation for Winchester students going to Keene High School is set to be eliminated, too.
So, families like Carle, who is president of the Winchester Sports Booster Club, are stepping up to raise the money to try to keep sports alive at Winchester School and continue busing for high school students.
“It’s an unfortunate situation, but it is what it came down to,” Carle said. “And it’s what we have at hand. And as a parent, I do whatever I have to do.”
The Winchester School Board initially proposed a $12,840,830 budget for the coming school year. But at the district’s Feb. 6 deliberative session, voters put a reduced budget on the ballot. Among concerns cited with the board’s proposal was the impact it would have on the town’s tax rate; another argument was that the school’s budget should be lowered to what it was about three years ago due to the lack of improvement in the district’s educational rankings since then.
Voters approved the smaller budget in March by a margin of 614-471. To meet the new figure, the school board made a number of cuts, including eliminating 23 staff positions and reducing kindergarten to half day. Last month, school board Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said another three staff members have since resigned due to the uncertainty brought about by the budget cuts.
The transportation fundraiser, organized by Keene resident Lisa Scoville, whose stepdaughters have attended Winchester School in the past, aims to raise $200,000. Scoville originally planned to host a silent auction in late July but ultimately decided against hosting a large indoor gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she’s organizing an online auction in mid-August to reach for the admittedly lofty fundraising goal.
“I hated to see the kids not be able to get to school,” Scoville said. “... I’m here to just try to help the kids, [but] I don’t think that I’m going to hit this goal. It’s just such an insurmountable number. I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”
Details for both athletics and school transportation are still up in the air for schools across the state, as districts determine how they will reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The transportation fundraising goal is based on last year’s Winchester school transportation budget, Scoville said.
If the transportation fundraiser — the date and website for which are still in the works — falls short, Scoville said she will give whatever money she gets (with donors’ permission) to the Sports Booster Club, which aims to raise $60,000 through its own series of fundraisers to cover the cost of equipment, uniforms, transportation to games and coaches for Winchester middle-schoolers.
“I just feel like the kids need activity,” Carle said. “They need to be out and moving. And the more we can offer them, the less they’re going to be after school out on the streets, doing nothing, [playing] video games, sitting around.”
The Sports Booster Club will be selling 50-50 raffle tickets Aug. 1 and 8 at the Winchester Speedpark. The group has sent out donation requests to local businesses, and members are also selling baked goods at the Winchester Farmer’s Market every Saturday through the end of the summer, Carle said.
But the biggest sports fundraising push will come the weekend of Aug. 15 and 16. The club is hosting a two-day, co-ed softball tournament at the school and the nearby ELMM Community Center, along with a yard sale on both days at the community center. Registration for the softball tournament is $10 per person per teams of at least 10. Individuals can also sign up for the softball tournament for $10 and be assigned to a team. Vendors and individuals can reserve a booth for the yard sale for $20.
On Aug. 16, the Sports Booster Club will also raise money with a cow plop, where a cow is released in a fenced-in field with a numbered grid painted on the ground.
“People will buy their ticket with their number, and at a certain time, we’re going to let the cow out into the pasture,” Carle said. “And whatever number that cow does his doody in gets a portion of the proceeds.”
Before the sports and transportation fundraisers, though, the organizers of both are still seeking donations and volunteers. It has been particularly challenging to set up the events with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a financial strain on so many people and local businesses, Scoville and Carle both said.
“Businesses have been a little more reluctant, and it’s understandable. They took a hard hit when things were closed down for such a long time,” Carle said. “But businesses that were not able to donate financially have donated in other aspects, offering to hang up fliers, put up donation cans.”
Scoville added that she has gotten “some great feedback from local businesses,” including gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants and a season ticket package from the Keene SwampBats. Some businesses that weren’t able to donate items for the raffle have been able to pledge monetary donations, totaling about $10,000 so far. But Scoville is still looking for more raffle items.
Once she finalizes the date and details for the online raffle, she will post them on the Facebook page for her photography business at www.facebook.com/LisaScovillePhotography. Anyone interested in donating or helping with the transportation fundraiser should contact Scoville at lisascovillephotography@gmail.com or on her business phone at 931-980-4512.
For more information on the Sports Booster Club fundraisers, and to sign up for the softball tournament or yard sale, visit the group’s Facebook page by searching “Winchester Sports Boosters Organization.”