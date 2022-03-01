Budget proposal: $3,870,989, up about 5 percent, or $196,000, from the figure voters approved last year. If this fails, the default budget of $3,909,051 would go into effect.
Hot topics: Whether to approve a measure stipulating that, from fiscal year 2023 to 2028, the town’s operating budget cannot increase at a rate higher than the annual inflation rate — based on the Social Security Administration’s cost-of-living adjustment — or exceed an increase of 3.5 percent from the previous fiscal year’s operating budget. This article was submitted by petition.
Other warrant articles: To see if voters will authorize the selectboard to enter into a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a 2022 ambulance, for a total cost of $273,600. If passed, the town would trade in its 2003 ambulance, worth $3,500, to offset this cost. The first year’s payment would be $59,737. The selectboard and the budget committee do not recommend this article, which was submitted by petition.
Contested races: Six candidates are vying for a pair of three-year selectboard terms: Incumbent Ben Kilanski, Jack Marsh Jr., Brian Mother, David Olmstead, Herbert Chan Stephens and Natalie Quevedo.
There is also a contested race for a three-year term on the budget committee between Kevin Bazan, incumbent Nathan Holmy and Richard Pratt Jr., who serves on the planning board, and Richard Pratt Jr. Voters will also choose Joanne Devost or Max Santonastaso for a one-year term on the budget committee.
Five candidates are running for a pair of three-year terms on the planning board: Robert Browne, Christy Davis (currently an alternate on the board), Colby Ebbighausen, Brian Favreau and Kathryn Scoville.
Voting: Since Winchester follows an official-ballot town meeting format, voters will elect officers and consider the entire warrant at the polls on Tuesday, March 8, at Winchester School, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
