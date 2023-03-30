WINCHESTER — The town is denying claims by former police sergeant Kristopher Fox that he was discriminated against for having PTSD and anxiety, and that Winchester failed to make reasonable accommodation for it.
The town filed its response to Fox's complaint in U.S. District Court in Concord on March 25.
In its response, Winchester argues Fox did not follow policies and procedures applicable to his job as a police officer by failing to appear in court as a witness for the prosecution on two occasions in 2021, leading the selectboard to unanimously vote to terminate his employment in January 2022. The town's filing asserts that Fox's firing was not due to any disability or accommodation requests, but was "based on valid business judgment."
In a complaint filed in the Concord court Jan. 17, Fox's attorney argues there was no basis for the board's decision because Fox was never subpoenaed for a trial in October 2021 and was on unpaid administrative leave pending a medical evaluation during two trials that December.
The first trial Fox did not show up for was originally scheduled for Sept. 21, 2021, but an email from the county attorney's office the day before stated it would instead be held on Oct. 12 of that year, then Winchester Police Chief Erik Josephson said in testimony to the town last year.
Fox says he never received a subpoena for the rescheduled date.
But in its response to his complaint, the town argues Fox should have appeared, since he had been subpoenaed for the September trial date and received an email notification of the postponement.
"This combined with [Fox's] experience as a police officer provided no excuse for him missing this appearance," Dona Feeney, an attorney representing Winchester, wrote.
Fox said during a hearing prior to his firing last year that he began his career as a police officer in Winchester in June 2015. He left for a job at the Swanzey Police Department in 2016, then worked at the Hancock Police Department for about five months before being rehired in Winchester in 2021 as a sergeant.
Both Feeney and Benjamin King, the attorney representing Fox, declined to comment on the case Thursday.
Winchester selectboard Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard also declined to comment on Thursday, and Fox was unreachable via a number listed for him through White Pages online.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Fox contends in his complaint, his medical provider requested the police department make accommodations for his disabling impairments by arranging for another officer to be on duty with him and available to respond to calls if necessary. Fox alleges in court documents the town refused to grant this accommodation, instead placing him on unpaid leave effective Nov. 12-19 of that year.
Winchester's response to his complaint states that the town received a letter from Fox's doctor on Oct. 14, 2021, and granted this accommodation, which Fox's doctor had requested for one month. In its filing, the town says Fox was to return to regular duty effective Nov. 11.
The town, in court documents, says it received another letter on Nov. 9 from Fox's doctor, who wrote that the accommodation should remain in place for a month. But Winchester contends Fox was informed in a letter that the requested accommodation was an "undue hardship," since at the time the police department had only two full-time officers and one part-time officer. In its letter to Fox, included in court filings, the town stated that his request might be reconsidered if more officers were hired.
Fox was placed on unpaid leave, which was extended to Dec. 19 to allow his doctor to suggest an alternative accommodation, Feeney, Winchester's attorney, wrote.
Court documents also include a Dec. 4, 2021, email Fox sent to Josephson, in which Fox forwarded medical authorization from his doctor permitting him to resume normal duty at 40 hours a week. Fox returned to work Dec. 7.
That day, Fox's filing says, he suffered severe symptoms of PTSD and anxiety, and felt flushed, his heart raced, and he was sweaty, but finished his shift. On Dec. 8, he once again experienced symptoms and called out of work, according to his complaint.
In its response, Winchester says Fox also renewed his request to have another officer accompany him on his shift for another 30 days, but the town did not grant this accommodation as it was inconsistent with what Fox's doctor suggested by permitting him to return to regular duty.
On Dec. 9, Fox's attorney wrote, he received a letter from the town citing concern for his fitness for duty, and stating that he was being placed on unpaid leave until a health care provider, chosen by the town, could evaluate him.
Fox was subpoenaed to appear as a witness for the prosecution in two trials on Dec. 13, 2021, but says in his complaint that he did not appear because of his PTSD and anxiety symptoms and his being on unpaid leave.
In its response, the town says Fox had inquired through email about whether he needed to appear, and was advised he did and that he would be paid for his time.
In court documents, Fox's attorney says that during his administrative leave, Fox received a letter from the town dated Dec. 20, 2021, advising him that he had been scheduled for a fitness-for-duty assessment for Jan. 3, 2022.
But before the evaluation could occur, Fox's complaint states that Josephson recommended the selectboard terminate his employment on Dec. 27, 2021, and the board's decision to affirm Josephson's recommendation was made Jan. 25 the following year.
Per Fox's complaint, he is seeking compensation for lost wages, lost employment benefits, lost earning capacity as well as attorneys' fees. He is also seeking compensation for his alleged emotional distress, humiliation, inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of life.
The town asks that Fox's complaint be dismissed and that the town be awarded attorneys' fees, costs and expenses.
The court docket indicates that a pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 10 before Judge Steven J. McAuliffe.
