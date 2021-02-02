WINCHESTER — Residents will delay considering a $3.7 million budget proposal and nearly two dozen other warrant articles for several months, after Winchester officials postponed the town’s deliberative session until April 3.
The selectboard opted to delay the annual session — initially scheduled for Feb. 6 — after the local school board postponed its own deliberative session until April 10, Town Administrator Karey Miner said Monday. Town meeting will now be held May 11, according to Miner.
An emergency order that Gov. Chris Sununu signed last month allows towns and school districts to postpone their meetings until July if they have concerns about holding them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winchester School Board exercised that option last Wednesday, voting 3–2 to postpone the district’s deliberative session.
Members in favor argued that the delay would give residents more time to get the COVID-19 vaccine before attending and may also allow the district to hold the session outdoors, where people would have more space for social distancing.
Miner said the selectboard followed suit later that night, based on the same COVID-related concerns, so voters can attend a single town meeting after the two deliberative sessions. Town meeting was originally scheduled for March 9.
“We’re trying to keep everything in order so we have one election day,” she said.