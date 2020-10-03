WINCHESTER — After becoming police chief in late 2018, Mike Tollett got a better view of how the Winchester Police Department spent its time.
Solving crimes, of course. But also handling calls about disputes, drug addiction, alcoholism, mental distress, people trespassing because they need a place to sleep and other problems that go way beyond law-breaking.
“All of this extra stuff that we deal with now as police — we are not social workers, we’re not mental health counselors, we’re not marriage counselors, but so much of our job is counseling and doing all of those things,” Tollett said.
Now, he wants to bring in someone to focus on that part of the job.
Tollett recently proposed to the selectboard that the department hire a part-time social worker. He says the benefits would be twofold. People in the community who are struggling would be connected with resources. Meanwhile, police officers would be freed up to handle other calls.
Tollett said he can think of multiple people in town experiencing homelessness or serious mental health issues. Some call the police often. Officers can respond to make sure someone’s OK. But they don’t have time to sit down, figure out the person’s underlying needs and refer them to the right social-service agency, Tollett said.
That’s where the new position would come in. Tollett envisions someone with experience in human services, who can navigate the resources available in the Monadnock Region and elsewhere.
That person could accompany police on certain calls, sticking around to work with someone after an officer deems it safe, he said. When low-level offenses are tied to homelessness or mental illness, the social worker might come up with better options than an arrest. And they could be called out to the scene of a serious crime or emergency, when a victim just needs assistance getting through that night.
“Oftentimes, police, our approach is, you know, we put a Band-Aid on a problem, knowing that someone else who has the time and the expertise could do more,” Tollett said. “And oftentimes more is needed.”
It’s not unheard of for police departments to have social workers on staff. Police chiefs in different parts of the country, including small towns and mid-size suburbs in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, have hired social workers to help deal with drug addiction, mental health, domestic violence and other issues, according to recent news reports.
“One of the most important things that we as social workers do is link families and individuals to services within the community,” said Marshelia Harris, an assistant professor of social work at Indiana University Northwest and director of the bachelor’s degree program.
The school has been placing interns in police departments in northwestern Indiana since 2016. Harris said that allows social workers to focus on a person’s needs, while police handle the criminal offense.
“Say someone’s been arrested, or they had a domestic violence issue, or there were drugs involved and they’ve been arrested as a result of that,” she said. “What our students will do is find out, what does that individual need who’s been arrested? And then how can I work with the family to help them through this crisis?”
It’s still not that common for police departments to have social workers, Harris said, but their numbers could increase, partly because of the national mood.
Amid this summer’s protests over police brutality and racism, many activists and reformers called for a broader view of public safety, with police augmented by — or sometimes replaced with — mental health specialists, social workers and the like.
Tollett said the timing was a coincidence — he started mulling his proposal six to eight months ago, before George Floyd’s death in late May.
“What this year has brought to the forefront is, we can do better,” he said. “… There are folks in Winchester, we go to their address numerous times a week. And it’s really — we’re not doing them any justice.”
After Tollett presented the idea to the selectboard Sept. 23, several town residents also spoke in support, though one suggested using volunteers.
Ben Kilanski, chairman of the selectboard, said he personally supports the idea and plans to bring it forward for a vote at an upcoming meeting.
“There needs to be that middle person to help connect and fill the gap between anybody that could need extra assistance, and getting through the assistance,” Kilanski said in an interview Friday.
Tollett said he’s asking for $25,000 to fund a 20-hours-per-week position.
“I understand me standing up as a department head and saying, ‘Hey, I want $25,000 to do this — many folks in town are hurting financially,’ ” Tollett said, acknowledging Winchester’s high tax rate.
But he hopes the townspeople are open to considering it, he said. “In the grand scheme of a multimillion-dollar budget, $25,000 to help our citizens is a good place to start.”