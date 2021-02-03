WINCHESTER — Residents remained under a boil-water order Wednesday morning after a water-line break disconnected service for most of Monday.
Town officials implemented the order, which recommends that people boil their drinking water until further notice, due to the severity and location of the break, according to Danielle Roy, administrative assistant for the town’s water and sewer department.
Roy said earlier this week that the break occurred near the old tannery bridge on Keene Road (Route 10) early Monday morning. With the water line exposed, runoff from snowmelt or the Ashuelot River could have introduced harmful bacteria into the water supply through a reversal in the flow of water, known as back siphonage, she said.
Winchester sent a water sample for laboratory analysis Tuesday and expects to have results around noon Wednesday, Roy told The Sentinel in an email Wednesday morning. The town will treat the water and notify customers if the water does, in fact, contain bacteria.
Crews started searching for the break around 1 a.m. Monday but did not find it until the afternoon, Roy said earlier this week. The water line was repaired around 3 p.m., and service was restored in the following hours.
Town officials believe an old service line into the former tannery had corroded and may have been leaking for years, according to Roy.
The town has about 1,100 water customers, she said.
The Sentinel’s Olivia Belanger contributed to this story.