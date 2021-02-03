WINCHESTER — Town officials lifted a boil-water order for local residents Wednesday afternoon, two days after a water-line break disconnected service for most of Monday.
Danielle Roy, administrative assistant for the town's water and sewer department, said the state authorized Winchester to rescind the order — which recommended that people boil their drinking water until further notice — after a lab analysis found no harmful bacteria in the town's water supply.
Town officials implemented the order Monday afternoon due to the severity and location of the water-line break, Roy said earlier this week.
The break occurred near the old tannery bridge on Keene Road (Route 10) early Monday morning, she said. With the water line exposed, Roy said, runoff from snowmelt or the Ashuelot River could have introduced harmful bacteria into the water supply through a reversal in the flow of water, known as back siphonage.
However, a water sample that Winchester sent for laboratory analysis Tuesday did not contain E.coli, which can pose health risks, or coliform bacteria, which indicate the presence of other dangerous bacteria, according to Roy. As a result, the town does not need to treat the water, she told The Sentinel in an email Wednesday afternoon.
Crews started searching for the break around 1 a.m. Monday but did not find it until the afternoon, Roy said earlier this week. The water line was repaired around 3 p.m., and service was restored in the following hours.
Town officials believe an old service line into the former tannery had corroded and may have been leaking for years, according to Roy.
The town has about 1,100 water customers, she said.
Sentinel staff writer Olivia Belanger contributed to this story.