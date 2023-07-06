James Rinker, The Sentinel's digital community engagement journalist, high-fives Keene SwampBats catcher Greg Bozzo after throwing out the first pitch on June 28. You can enter for a chance to throw out the first pitch ahead of the SwampBats game on Tuesday, July 18, by visiting sentinelsource.com/contests.
Nothing says summer in Keene quite like a SwampBats game at Alumni Field. This year, The Sentinel wants to take one lucky reader out to the ballgame with us and give you the chance to throw out the first pitch.
Several Sentinel staff members will be at the game on Tuesday, July 18, part of our ongoing effort to meet you, our neighbors and readers, out in the community and learn about the local issues that matter most to you. (We tried doing that at a game last week, but rainy weather put a damper on our plans.)
First pitch on the 18th against the Sanford Mainers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A few minutes before then, the winner of our contest, which opens today, will take the mound and throw a ceremonial first pitch. After your moment in the spotlight, we’ll ask you a few questions about the experience for a short story in The Sentinel.
We’ll be choosing one winner at random to throw out the first pitch. No purchase is necessary to enter. Use the form at www.sentinelsource.com/contests to enter your contact information, which will count as one entry. If you manage to fill out the form more than once, you still only get one entry. The form will be open until Thursday, July 13, at noon.
Parents and guardians can also enter on behalf of their child.
After the contest closes next Thursday, we’ll contact the winner, and arrange a time to meet at Alumni Field before the game. We’ll provide tickets for the winner and up to five guests who want to join to watch your big moment on the mound.
What else do I need to know?
In order to win the sweepstakes, you’ll need to be available to go to the game on July 18, and need to arrive by 6 p.m. You’ll meet up with Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s managing editor for audience engagement. After the first pitch, Jack will have a few questions for you, which you have to be willing to answer. Following those questions, you’ll be free to enjoy the game as you want.
Employees and immediate relatives of someone who works for the SwampBats or The Sentinel are not eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.