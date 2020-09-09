Willie Mac’s Pub and Restaurant in Keene closed Aug. 29 after efforts by its owner, Tracy Gunn, to mitigate financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic proved unsuccessful, she said.
Gunn said Willie Mac’s was unable to replace the revenue it typically generated during live music performances and other events it could not hold, as well as events that stopped drawing large crowds, due to safety concerns around the coronavirus.
After drawing as much as $6,000 in revenue during those events and on weekend nights, Willie Mac’s was fortunate to earn $1,000 in a single night after reopening in July, according to Gunn.
“A bar that can’t … function as a bar, with live entertainment — you really can’t compensate for that,” she said. “There’s a point where you have to stop the bleeding.”
Gunn said some Willie Mac’s employees have joined the staff at two other Keene establishments she owns, The Flight Deck and Life is Sweet, while others have helped her shut down the restaurant’s operations before being laid off. All employees are receiving their salaries for an additional two weeks after the closure, Gunn added.
“It’s a hard industry right now,” she said. “It’s hard as the owner to be so unstable about [the future], but it’s that much harder as an employee.”
Gunn opened Willie Mac’s in August 2018 at the former location of Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub, at the Best Western Plus hotel on Winchester Street.
She said she grew “tired” of running the restaurant and had found a buyer for it in December 2019. But Gunn said representatives from Vidhi Hospitality LLC, the Massachusetts-based company that owns the property, never signed the lease, which she said would have allowed for the Willie Mac's sale in early February, and then the agreement fell through after the coronavirus outbreak. Neither Best Western nor Vidhi Hospitality personnel responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
The restaurant briefly stayed open for pickup and delivery orders following Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency ban on in-person dining, issued March 16, before closing temporarily four days later. Gunn said Willie Mac’s received a grant from the state’s Main Street Relief Fund, which distributed federal funds to small businesses hurt by COVID-19, during its temporary closure.
The restaurant reopened July 14 with both indoor and outdoor dining options, but Gunn said it was difficult to attract customers.
“None of them really came back,” she said. “I think people [were] out of a routine after four months.”
Gunn is also concerned that would-be customers at The Flight Deck and Life is Sweet will eschew outdoor dining, which has provided much-needed revenue for many restaurants during the pandemic, in the colder months. She said she expects both to face financial difficulties.