The state’s PCB-contamination lawsuit against Monsanto Corp., which was settled recently for $25 million, mentions the toxic chemical's presence at the former Kingsbury Corp. site in Keene.
Whether some of that settlement money could be used to help rehabilitate the property near the intersection of Marlboro and Laurel streets remains to be seen.
“The Governor is working with the Attorney General and Legislative leaders to determine how to best utilize these funds to maximize their impact on our citizens,” Brandon Pratt, a spokesman for Gov. Chris Sununu, said in an email Wednesday. “Any funds proposed will ultimately go before the [Joint Legislative] Fiscal Committee for approval.”
Polychlorinated biphenyls, a class of chemicals made and sold by Monsanto, were banned from manufacture in 1979 after being found to be carcinogenic. PCBs, which were used for a variety of industrial purposes, don't readily break down and remain in the environment for long periods.
In a Feb. 22 statement announcing the state's settlement with the company, Sununu said the N.H. Department of Justice's work on the case ensures “we have the financial resources necessary to remedy the harm that PCBs have caused to our environment.”
The state will receive $20 million after deductions for attorneys’ fees and costs.
Kingsbury Corp. operated on the 22-acre site near downtown Keene for about a century, first making metals and later machine tools, before it filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011. The property has been vacant for more than a decade.
A 2018 environmental assessment of the site found a range of environmental issues, including the presence of PCBs.
Further study for the Southwest Regional Planning Commission under an Environmental Protection Agency grant was halted after the property owner, Brian Thibeault, a Manchester developer, refused to grant access, said Keene City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon.
Reached Wednesday, Thibeault said there was no need for more study until the city showed support for development proposals. He said his consultants and engineers had various initial plans for residential and commercial development, but said city officials were not receptive to some of his proposals.
“They just couldn’t get their arms around it,” Thibeault said.
Dragon said city officials would like to see the site redeveloped.
“He got a great response from the council in terms of development of the property, however we still needed to come to agreement with the past-due taxes and how we could address what the city can do and what the city cannot do at the site to help make that development possible,” she said.
Ultimately, Thibeault paid some back taxes but remains two years behind on payments, Dragon said.
Thibeault acquired the property in a foreclosure auction in 2013, and also took responsibility for its outstanding property tax debt.
In its 2020 lawsuit against Monsanto, the state said 104 water bodies in New Hampshire have been harmed by PCBs, and this has required the state to issue advisories telling people to limit consumption of fish.
The lawsuit said the state has expended time and money addressing PCB contamination at many sites, including the Kingsbury Corp. land.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services has had extensive involvement with this property for years as detailed in the 2018 environmental site assessment filed with the department.