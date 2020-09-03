Health officials have said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of dying or suffering a serious illness from the viral disease.
This rang true in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest report, which showed that 94 percent of Americans who had died from COVID-19 by that point also had contributing medical conditions.
But since its release last week, this data has been misinterpreted as stating that only 6 percent of deaths — or just under 10,000 at the time of the data — were actually caused by COVID-19.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said this is "not the case."
"What the CDC meant is, amongst all the deaths that they are seeing, 94 percent had COVID-19 as the reason for the death, but they also had other conditions," Khole said. "That leads us to the fact it's not appropriate to say the new death toll is 6 percent of total cases."
For example, he said, if someone who died from COVID-19 had heart failure — one of the top underlying conditions listed in the report among national COVID-19 deaths — that condition would restrict the person's ability to fight the virus, contributing to the individual's death.
The report's data run through Aug. 22 and show 161,392 people in the United States had died from COVID-19 as of that point.
The report is based on death certificates, which the CDC says are the most reliable source of data and contain information not available elsewhere, such as pre-death conditions, race, ethnicity and place of death.
In addition to heart failure, the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths are influenza, pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, diabetes, cardiac arrest, renal failure and vascular and unspecified dementia, according to the report.
Khole said when death certificates are completed, a primary and secondary cause of death is determined.
If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 and has a complication such as respiratory failure and then dies, Khole said COVID-19 is still considered the primary cause.
Ultimately, Khole stressed that just because someone had an underlying condition at death, it doesn't mean the death was not caused by COVID-19.
"What this [report] highlights is what we've known before — that those with underlying conditions are more susceptible, and those that are healthy are also at risk," he said.
And regardless of whether a person is otherwise healthy, Khole said the viral disease needs to be taken seriously.
Anyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, including seemingly healthy young people who've been shown to be key spreaders of the virus, according to the World Health Organization.
Khole said it's imperative that people take the pandemic seriously by donning a face mask and practicing social distancing to reduce infections.
"As long as we keep seeing this as a hoax or not happening, that is why we keep seeing these surges even though we are eight months into this infection," he said. "This is anything but a hoax, and I would really urge people to realize that so ... we can beat this sooner than later."