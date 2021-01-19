As Americans paid tribute Monday to Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for equality, a presentation hosted by Keene’s Human Rights Committee urged listeners to go beyond symbolism and honor him with action.
“Part of what we are challenged by today as we commemorate King’s legacy and think about ways forward,” said Jim Waller, who led the committee’s Martin Luther King Day event, “is to recognize that [it’s been] over 57 years since he said it’s time to fulfill the promise of democracy, [and] we’re not only no closer to it, there’s a very real possibility that we are much further away from it.”
The committee — which promotes social justice through education, community service and public events — hosted the presentation via Zoom on Monday morning with Waller, a professor at Keene State College’s Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
The event came more than five decades following King’s assassination after he helped spearhead the American civil rights movement, including through protests such as the 1963 March on Washington. And it fell closely on the heels of a summer filled with protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, after a Minneapolis police officer was captured on video kneeling on his neck for several minutes.
During his presentation, Waller talked about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and how we can move forward as a country.
“In many ways, you can look at the U.S. today — not that different from the civil rights movement — and say that for many people, they’re still choosing the privilege of whiteness over democracy, the privilege of Christianity over democracy, the privilege of exclusion over the fundamental principles of inclusion for democracy,” Waller said.
On Jan. 6, thousands of people, including at least two area residents, gathered in Washington, D.C., at a rally protesting the results of the presidential election. After a speech by President Donald Trump urging protesters onward to the Capitol, rioters clashed with police, shattered windows, ransacked congressional offices and occupied the U.S. House and Senate chambers, which had been evacuated.
The violence led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.
In addressing Monday’s audience, Waller drew from a recent risk-assessment analysis he wrote for the Iowa-based Stanley Center for Peace and Security. Published in November before the 2020 elections, Waller’s analysis used data to determine the potential for mass violence in the United States.
“While it is not a failed or failing state, [the United States] is a fragile and flailing one ... The risk of mass violence is progressively accumulating in a rising tide, and resilience is rapidly receding,” he wrote.
And Waller argued Monday that the Capitol insurrection was neither isolated nor caused only by the past four years under the Trump administration. Rather, he said, it resulted from decades of internalized racism, oppression and a lack of faith in the country’s democratic institutions.
In order to heal a “deeply divided” nation, Waller said Americans must work on understanding the realities of their past.
“We haven’t fully recognized the harsh and, I think, complete reality that we’re a country founded on the extermination of one people — the Indigenous population that was here before we came — and the enslavement of another people,” he said. “... And I think in many ways, until we have dealt with those ... the past will keep intruding in the present because the past has not been dealt with, the past has not been understood, the past has not been worked through.”
One of the more frustrating things to spring from the Capitol riot, Waller added, were floods of social media posts, political speeches and newscasts using the phrase, “This is not who we are.”
This wording denies the reality of the country’s current state, he argued.
“If you look at the events of Jan. 6 and say, ‘This is not who we are,’ I don’t think anything is further from the truth. That’s absolutely who we are. That’s absolutely who we’ve become,” Waller said. “It is not who we want to be, it is not who we aspire to be, but we cannot fix the problem until we recognize the problem, and the problem is this is exactly who we are.”
Honest conversations and education around events like the Capitol riot are imperative for the country, he added — and arguably what King would’ve wanted, he said — because the reality is “we’re closer to a breakdown than we are a breakthrough.”
Waller also said that Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will not “get rid of these problems.”
“There is a mountain of hard work we have to do,” he said, “to restore trust in our democratic institutions, to deal with a troubled past, to rethink an economic system that has worked wonderfully for some and miserably failed others, and to rebuild the social cohesion in our deeply divided society.”