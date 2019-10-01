Whitney Brothers Educational Furniture for Children was bought by company President Mike Jablonski in August, Jablonski told The Sentinel Tuesday.
Founded in 1904, the business was kept most recently under family ownership by David and Jane Stabler.
Jablonski would not disclose the price of the sale, but noted that no personnel changes are being made, and touted the company remaining locally owned by he and his wife, Lynn.
"I've been here for 20 years, David [Stabler] and I have been partners leading up to this transition, you know, I've been running the company as president for the last couple years — it's more of the same," Jablonski said.
For the more than 50 employees at the facility on Railroad Street, Jablonski said they "have got a good, solid future" with the company staying put with an Elm City based owner.
"I've been an employee for 20 years now, and my goal, eventually, was to own the company," Jablonski said. "... It means stability and good things for the company in the future."