Keene white-nationalist shock jock Christopher C. Cantwell is appealing his conviction and sentence in a federal extortion case, according to a notice his attorneys filed Friday.
Cantwell, 40, was found guilty last year of extortionate interstate communications and making a threat to injure property or reputation. He was sentenced last month to three years and five months in prison.
An online talk show host who regularly uses racist, anti-Semitic and misogynist language, Cantwell became nationally known for his role in the August 2017 white-nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Va. He was later convicted of assault and battery for using chemical spray on two counter-protesters.
The federal case stemmed from threats he made over a messaging app to another white-nationalist personality in 2019, in an attempt to pressure him for information about one of his associates.
The notice filed Friday states Cantwell’s intention to appeal without giving the grounds for it, which will come in a later filing. His lawyers declined to comment Monday.
Cantwell was arrested at his Keene apartment in January 2020 and has been incarcerated since.