JACKSON — It’s no puzzle as to what people are doing with their downtime during the stay-at-home orders issued for the coronavirus pandemic. Some are binge watching Netflix movies, others are playing board games or cards.
Many are focusing their attention on jigsaw puzzles in a stress-relieving and, in some cases, a learning endeavor about such topics as history or geography. Or even beer caps, cereal boxes and gum wrappers.
“It’s beyond crazy,” said Colin Wroblewski of Bartlett, co-owner of White Mountain Puzzles of Jackson. According to Wroblewski, the company’s nationwide sales are experiencing a boost normally not seen outside the Christmas shopping season.
“Customers are calling and saying they will take whatever we have — including Christmas-themed puzzles. We have never seen anything like this before,” said Wroblewski, who runs the company with fellow Kennett High School alum Sean Minton.
Wroblewski, 39, the company’s senior vice president for finance and operations, heads to the office at the Jackson Falls Marketplace most days. Minton, 50, handles marketing and image selection and lives in Winchester, Mass.
Following graduation from KHS in 1999, Wroblewski earned his bachelor’s in business administration from Babson and Bentley; Minton was a member of the KHS class of 1988 and earned his bachelor’s in economics from Denison University.
“We complement one another’s skills,” said Wroblewski. “Normally, we talk a couple of times a week, but because of the current situation we are talking a few times a day.”
The company was founded in 1978 by Colin and Sean’s parents — Ted and Sharon Wroblewski and Cronan and Penny Minton. It originally was a resort poster company that evolved into puzzles based on the posters.
After shutting its retail store in March after Gov. Sununu’s non-essential business order, the company resumed its website operations on April 7. “In 12 hours, we beat our past total for the month of April last year for puzzle orders,” said Wroblewski.
The company this winter opened new warehouses in Kentucky and Utah.
“We had been talking to them about two years ago because we were outgrowing our current warehouse in Massachusetts,” said Wroblewski.
“Four weeks ago they got a call from me, asking them, ‘Are you ready?’ And they said, ‘Let’s do it!’ ”
Wroblewski said they can ship thousands of orders a day, “so with their help we were able to fulfill those orders,” said Wroblewski. “Within two to three weeks, we will be able to meet the customers’ needs.”
He added: “We sent truckloads of puzzles across the country with 13,000 puzzles per truck, and we sent 13 of those in one week.”
Although their factories in Tipton, Ind., and Holyoke, Mass., also had to close, Wroblewski said that both should be back up and running by this week.
“They are not at 100 percent — they are at reduced 20 percent capacity and we will see how it goes,” said Wroblewski, adding, “Collectively, they build over 2 million puzzles for us per year.”
With a wife and kids at home, he said it doesn’t take much to figure out the reasons behind the increase in demand. People are at home.
He said he and Minton are very appreciative of the support the company has received. “We are humbled to be in the position we are in, considering the challenges others are facing. It’s nice to know our product is providing some relief and distraction.”
The company has a catalog of more than 350 puzzles, ranging from history-themed topics to candy, classic cereal boxes, movies, “Things I Ate As a Kid,” the 1980s, a cupcake quilt, “Life in the ’60s,” home cooking, TV history, Broadway, TV families, music, “Made in America,” “National Parks,” “I Love Islands,” train-themed puzzles and “Classic Games,” to name a few. Prices range from $12.99-$34.95.
Its 1,000-piece puzzles are the proclaimed to be the largest in the industry, measuring 24 by 30 inches when finished.
The company sells through retailers as well as on Amazon and at their website, whitemountainpuzzles.com.
Online hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For information, call 800-548-8009; fax 383-4572.