Between $100 million and $200 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans flowed into the Monadnock Region to help offset the economic damage created by the COVID-19 crisis, as The Sentinel reported recently.
So who got the money?
The U.S. Small Business Administration dataset those numbers are drawn from doesn't name every recipient. But it does identify the businesses and nonprofit entities that got $150,000 or more.
Here's a searchable table of the 189 entities in 31 communities covered by The Sentinel that got loans of that size. (Full disclosure: Keene Publishing Corp., which publishes The Sentinel, is one of them.) The table does not include another 1,300 or so that got smaller loans.
The data can be searched by business name or town.
A note on the data: This information comes from the U.S. Small Business Administration. News outlets including the Washington Post have reported that the data contain errors — particularly when it comes to the "jobs retained" figures, which The Sentinel omitted for that reason, but also sometimes in the reported loan amounts. If you think the information about your company is wrong, let us know: news@keenesentinel.com.