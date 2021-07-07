BRATTLEBORO — The owners of Whetstone Station plan to buy the River Garden from Strolling of the Heifers, which suspended all operations last fall due to the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Brady, who owns Whetstone, a downtown brewpub, with his wife Amy and David Hiler, said the new business at 157 Main St. will feature a bar and kitchen, both of which will be available for events such as comedy acts and live music, as well as a marketplace selling work from local artisans.
During Tuesday night's Brattleboro selectboard meeting, Brady said he and his partners have been searching for an event space for a while.
"And so having seen the River Garden for sale for some time, it kind of just cultivated the idea of maybe helping it reach its kind of destiny," he said during the meeting, which was held in-person and streamed online. "I feel that it was perhaps an underutilized space for a long time."
In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Brady said the sale is scheduled to close next Wednesday, but the new owners have already started working with Strolling of the Heifers to begin renovations on the space, including installing new flooring. He added that the new business, which will be called River Garden Marketplace, aims to open by Labor Day.
Before then, the new owners plan to add a bar, renovate the kitchen space and add new lighting. The changes, Brady said, are "mostly cosmetic to make it less bus station-y, because it has a very commercial, industry feel. We’re trying to warm it up a little bit and make it feel a little more cozy."
River Garden Marketplace plans to open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., Brady added, and will be open later on weekends. He said the ownership group wanted to act now to get the space, which features a large glass ceiling, ready before the winter, when the outdoor space at Whetstone Station slows down.
"We feel this space will be a great winter destination," Brady said.
The River Garden is about 4,500 square feet, and can accommodate roughly 200 people sitting down, or about 400 for stand-up events, according to the Strolling of the Heifers website. The organization has owned the building since 2013, according to town property records.
Strolling of the Heifers did not immediately respond a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. Board Chairman Roger Allbee told the Brattleboro Reformer, which first reported on the transaction, that Strolling of the Heifers will release more information soon on the sale and the organization's future.
The annual cow parade in Brattleboro, usually held in June, was founded in 2002 by Orly Munzing, with the help of businesspeople, farmers and volunteers "for the purpose of bringing attention to the plight of family farming and rural communities in Vermont," according to a statement from the board of directors in October, announcing the suspension of operations.