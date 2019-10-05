Keene voters will cast ballots Tuesday in this year's city primary, narrowing the field in races for mayor, City Council and other municipal offices. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's where to vote:
Ward 1: Michael E.J. Blastos Community Room, 400 Marlboro St., next to the Keene Police Department
Ward 2: Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St.
Ward 3: Keene Middle School, 167 Maple Ave.
Ward 4: Symonds School, 79 Park Ave.
Ward 5: Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road
Additional information, including sample ballots, is available at the city's website, https://ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting. Check out questionnaires the candidates answered at SentinelSource.com.