This week New Hampshire will swear in its new class of state legislators. Republicans will have a four-vote majority in the Senate and 212 out of 400 seats in the House of Representatives.
A Republican majority does not guarantee success for the Republican Party platform, however. Much like their constituents, New Hampshire’s legislators have an independent streak.
Citizens Count consulted our database of candidate issue positions to identify policy proposals likely to succeed in the next legislative session.
Increased school funding
Many of the legislators who responded to Citizens Count’s 2020 election survey noted that they were waiting to hear the final recommendations of a study commission before taking a position on school funding. However, 20 Republican representatives indicated support for more funding per-pupil, so a bipartisan agreement to increase funding is possible in the House. (The vast majority of Democrats support increased funding per-pupil.) Five Republican senators also indicated they are undecided on this issue or hold a more nuanced position, opening a path in the Senate to increase school funding.
Affordable housing incentives
There were several affordable housing bills in 2020 that stalled when the coronavirus hit. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has put even more pressure on New Hampshire’s limited housing supply.
When Citizens Count asked 2020 state candidates about tax incentives for affordable housing, most Democrats were in favor while most Republicans were against. However, about one-fourth of responding Republican representatives and five Republican senators indicated support for the idea. That is enough to build a bipartisan coalition if legislators want to pass an affordable housing bill next year.
Business tax changes
There is general support among the Republican majority to cut business taxes in New Hampshire. However, according to Citizens Count survey results, at least seven incoming Republican representatives oppose cutting business taxes at this time, while six are undecided or have a more nuanced position. That is just enough of a margin to threaten the ability of Republicans to cut business taxes in 2021. Ultimately, interest in a business tax cut may depend on whether the federal government sends money to help cover the state budget.
Emergency power restrictions
When Citizens Count asked 2020 candidates generally about emergency powers, most Democrats and Republicans responding to the survey said they support restricting the governor’s powers.
A look at the 2021 bill requests also shows there are several Republican proposals to limit the governor’s powers during a state of emergency.
Democrats and Republicans may have trouble finding common ground on those proposals, however. Last spring Democrats were interested in more legislative oversight of spending, while Republicans were more interested in legislative oversight of emergency orders limiting public gatherings and commerce. Republicans may be reluctant to vote against Gov. Sununu, while Democrats may not support a bill that could limit public health orders.
Net metering expansion
For several years legislators from both parties have voted for bills to expand the size of systems that can participate in net energy metering. Net metering generally supports small energy installations like rooftop solar panels. Gov. Sununu has vetoed all of these bills. Our data suggests legislators could still muster a bipartisan majority for these bills, but not a big enough majority to override Sununu’s veto.
Renewable energy portfolio
Under New Hampshire’s Renewable Portfolio Standard, electricity providers must obtain a certain percentage of electricity from renewable energy sources each year, peaking at 25 percent in 2025. In recent years legislators have proposed various ways to extend that program past 2025. While most Republicans oppose extending this program, according to Citizens Count research at least eight Republican representatives are on the record supporting an extension, while 24 are undecided or have a more nuanced position. According to the Citizens Count survey there are also two Republican senators who are open to an extension of the Renewable Portfolio Standard. This could open a path for a bill to extend renewable energy goals.
Police misconduct transparency
One question on the 2020 Citizens Count survey asked, “Should New Hampshire increase public access to reports of police misconduct?” A majority of respondents from both parties marked they were “For” this idea. This follows Gov. Sununu’s own endorsement of various law enforcement reform measures this summer. There are already a handful of bill requests related to police officer disciplinary records, so it is safe to assume there are some changes coming in 2021.
Abortion restrictions
For several years state legislators have sponsored bills to restrict abortion, for example to ban abortion after “viability” or based on genetic abnormality. Most of these proposals haven’t gained enough traction to pass the House and Senate. In 2020 Citizens Count asked candidates if they would support a ban after 24 weeks, one possible proposal this coming year. In order to get the bill through the House, pro-life legislators would need to persuade some of 43 legislators who responded they were undecided or hold a more nuanced position. Gov. Sununu also identifies as pro-choice, which might dampen any enthusiasm for abortion restrictions in the Legislature.
Road usage fee
A road usage fee is charged annually, at the time of car registration, based on a car’s miles per gallon and/or miles traveled. It is intended to supplement falling gas tax revenue as people buy more fuel-efficient vehicles. The proposal has supporters and opponents on both sides of the aisle, and several different variations have failed to pass the Legislature. Citizens Count data suggests there is no clear majority to pass a road usage fee next year, either.
However, the coronavirus has hit gas tax revenue, and road funding was already critically low, so there will be mounting pressure for legislators to consider a road usage fee. Citizens Count identifies at least 55 representatives as undecided or as having a more nuanced position on the issue. If they swing in favor of a road usage fee, that could push a bill to the Senate. Seven senators indicated to Citizens Count they are undecided on this issue or have a more nuanced position — a large enough margin to give the bill a chance.
No path forward
There are clear majorities in the House and Senate that oppose a minimum wage increase, new gun laws and a capital gains tax.
The Democrats’ plan for statewide family and medical leave is almost certainly D.O.A. with a Republican majority. Gov. Sununu’s alternate proposal, an opt-in plan based on a pool of state employees, doesn’t seem very likely to pass, either. According to the Citizens Count survey, at least ten incoming Republican legislators oppose that program — and that’s just who’s on the record.
Fans of marijuana legalization are unlikely to see any movement on the issue in 2021. While there might be enough votes to pass a bill, there is nothing close to a supermajority that could override Gov. Sununu’s veto.