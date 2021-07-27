Prof. Sybill Trelawney

Prof. Sybill Trelawney, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium owner Brandie Wells, fills the teacup of Jesse Dean, 11, and other attendees of her tea-leaf-reading class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday. The class was instructed to drink the liquid, exchange cups with a fellow student, and interpret the patterns of the leaves with one another.

Young wizards — and, truth be told, some muggles — lined up Tuesday on Lamson Street in Keene, eagerly waiting to take flight.

With a broomstick between their legs, each student took their turn "flying" down the alleyway, with the guidance of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's own flight instructor, Madam Hooch (better known as Madelyn Roof, manager of Soul and Shadow Emporium on Main Street).

The class is one of many magical activities being offered during the second annual Keene Wizarding Week, which kicked off Tuesday.

"It was really, really fun," said up-and-coming wizard Gavin MacKay, 6, of Keene.

Keene's Wizarding Week

In honor of the Boy Who Lived, who was born July 31, downtown has been transformed into Diagon Alley, the marketplace Harry Potter visited before traveling to Hogwarts to master the skills of witchcraft and wizardry.

The event — which runs through Saturday — has 26 participating businesses, about twice as many as last year, according to Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, who owns Eat More Cake and is helping organize the celebration.

Life is Sweet on Central Square has been feting Harry Potter’s birthday week for several years. But, when Eat More Cake started doing business inside of it last year, Christiansen-Schoefmann said at the time she saw a chance to expand the festivities. (The bakery has since moved to Belmont Avenue in Keene.)

In addition to broom-flying classes with Madam Hooch, Soul and Shadow Emporium is offering classes taught by other Harry Potter personalities — potion-making with Severus Snape, herbology with Pomona Sprout and tea-leaf divination with Sybill Trelawney.

The classes are $12 each and are first come, first served. Slots can be reserved at emporiumschool.as.me.

Izzy and Olivia Guevin, 10-year-old twins from Brandon, Vt., were visiting Keene with their mom, Phoebe Forman, specifically for the week's events.  

Diehard fans of the movies and books (Izzy was actually reading "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" on the car ride over), the girls were dressed in Hogwarts robes and had purchased magic wands Tuesday. 

Izzy and Olivia were about to join Snape's potions class, saying it was what they were most looking forward to.

Olivia said she wanted to learn the potion for "forgetfulness or sleeping," while Izzy was hoping she'd learn the "lucky potion."

On the patio outside Life is Sweet, Claire Janvier — sporting a "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" T-shirt — said she came to the event last year, and was glad to see no line outside the candy store. (Last year, a line wrapped around the building.)

The 10-year-old said Life is Sweet was her first stop of the day, but she planned to visit Soul and Shadow Emporium next.

"It's already magic, and it's going to be even more magic because it's Harry Potter week," she said.

And while the event may seem to be geared toward children, there’s plenty for adults as well. 

Downtown eateries including 21 Bar & Grill, Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe, Machina Kitchen and ArtBar and The Stage have special menu items and drinks inspired by the Harry Potter franchise.

And, like last year, merchants like Eat More Cake and Life is Sweet have plenty of magical goodies.

Judy Kalagher, 65, traveled from Ashburnham, Mass., for the occasion. 

She had just purchased a pair of Harry Potter-themed earrings, and said she was looking forward to "seeing some of the displays" and shopping around. 

As for Izzy and Olivia's mom?

"I'm just hoping to get some butterbeer," Forman said.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.