Prof. Sybill Trelawney, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium owner Brandie Wells, fills the teacup of Jesse Dean, 11, and other attendees of her tea-leaf-reading class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday. The class was instructed to drink the liquid, exchange cups with a fellow student, and interpret the patterns of the leaves with one another.
Young wizards — and, truth be told, some muggles — lined up Tuesday on Lamson Street in Keene, eagerly waiting to take flight.
With a broomstick between their legs, each student took their turn "flying" down the alleyway, with the guidance of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's own flight instructor, Madam Hooch (better known as Madelyn Roof, manager of Soul and Shadow Emporium on Main Street).
The class is one of many magical activities being offered during the second annual Keene Wizarding Week, which kicked off Tuesday.
"It was really, really fun," said up-and-coming wizard Gavin MacKay, 6, of Keene.
From left, Sydney Swift, 8, sits with her friend Addy MacKay, 9, along with Jenny MacKay, Gavin Mackay, 6, and Nate MacKay, all of Keene, in the alley next to Soul and Shadow Emporium on Main Street on Tuesday. The group stopped to take a break from Keene Wizarding Week and eat desserts.
Madeleine Bergin, 9, exchanges teacups with Pauline Dean after finishing their tea, so they can interpret each other’s tea leaves, during a class below Soul and Shadow Emporium in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Prof. Sybill Trelawney (played by Soul and Shadow Emporium owner Brandie Wells) helps Lilly Millard, 10, interpret the leaves at the bottom of her cup during a tea-leaf-reading class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Jesse Dean, 11, and his mom, Pauline, interpret the tea leaves at the bottom of the cups they traded with other students, during a tea-leaf-reading class below Soul and Shadow Emporium in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Prof. Severus Snape, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium Assistant Manager Benny Russell, instructs their students about potion-making at the beginning of a class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Jesse Dean, 11, mixes the ingredients of his potion, as instructed by Prof. Severus Snape (Soul and Shadow Emporium Assistant Manager Benny Russell), during a potion-making class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Prof. Severus Snape, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium Assistant Manager Benny Russell, adds beetle juice to the potion being made by Olivia Guevin, 10, during a class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Daxten Clay, 6, poses for a portrait with his broom, Harry Potter glasses, wand and Hufflepuff bandana outside his mom’s booth in downtown Keene on Tuesday. Jess Clay had a booth set up for her business, BADMamaBear, selling a variety of wizarding art during Keene Wizarding Week.
Gavin MacKay, 6, of Keene flourishes his wand in the alley next to Soul and Shadow Emporium while taking a break from exploring Keene Wizarding Week with his family.
Prof. Sybill Trelawney, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium owner Brandie Wells, instructs the students in her tea-leaf-reading class below the store in downtown Keene.
Olivia Pedozzi, 8, drinks her tea as Prof. Sybill Trelawney (Soul and Shadow Emporium owner Brandie Wells) instructs the students to interpret the leaves at the bottom of their cups.
Madeleine Bergin, 9, exchanges teacups with Pauline Dean after finishing their tea, so they can interpret each other’s tea leaves, during a class below Soul and Shadow Emporium in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Prof. Sybill Trelawney (played by Soul and Shadow Emporium owner Brandie Wells) helps Lilly Millard, 10, interpret the leaves at the bottom of her cup during a tea-leaf-reading class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Jesse Dean, 11, and his mom, Pauline, interpret the tea leaves at the bottom of the cups they traded with other students, during a tea-leaf-reading class below Soul and Shadow Emporium in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
The space below Soul and Shadow Emporium in downtown Keene has been transformed for Prof. Sybill Trelawney's (business owner Brandie Wells') tea-leaf-reading class, as seen Tuesday.
Prof. Severus Snape, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium Assistant Manager Benny Russell, instructs their students about potion-making at the beginning of a class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Jesse Dean, 11, mixes the ingredients of his potion, as instructed by Prof. Severus Snape (Soul and Shadow Emporium Assistant Manager Benny Russell), during a potion-making class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Prof. Severus Snape, played by Soul and Shadow Emporium Assistant Manager Benny Russell, adds beetle juice to the potion being made by Olivia Guevin, 10, during a class below the store in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Kimberly James drinks her butterbeer from Life is Sweet with Jonathan Chinn during their visit from Brattleboro during Keene Wizarding Week on Tuesday.
Daxten Clay, 6, poses for a portrait with his broom, Harry Potter glasses, wand and Hufflepuff bandana outside his mom’s booth in downtown Keene on Tuesday. Jess Clay had a booth set up for her business, BADMamaBear, selling a variety of wizarding art during Keene Wizarding Week.
Stephanie Dewey takes a photo of Corbin Dewey, 4, and Wyatt Beland, 11, in front of the Diagon Alley mural on Cypress Street in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Wyatt Beland, 11, photographs Stephanie and Adam Dewey as Corbin Dewey, 4, watches, in front of the Diagon Alley mural on Cypress Street in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Kylah Lent of Cozzzy Together talks with a group of customers at her booth in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
Kylah Lent of Cozzzy Together laid out a variety of Harry Potter-themed bandanas at her booth in downtown Keene on Tuesday.
In honor of the Boy Who Lived, who was born July 31, downtown has been transformed into Diagon Alley, the marketplace Harry Potter visited before traveling to Hogwarts to master the skills of witchcraft and wizardry.
The event — which runs through Saturday — has 26 participating businesses, about twice as many as last year, according to Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, who owns Eat More Cake and is helping organize the celebration.
Life is Sweet on Central Square has been feting Harry Potter’s birthday week for several years. But, when Eat More Cake started doing business inside of it last year, Christiansen-Schoefmann said at the time she saw a chance to expand the festivities. (The bakery has since moved to Belmont Avenue in Keene.)
In addition to broom-flying classes with Madam Hooch, Soul and Shadow Emporium is offering classes taught by other Harry Potter personalities —potion-making with Severus Snape, herbology with Pomona Sprout and tea-leaf divination with Sybill Trelawney.
The classes are $12 each and are first come, first served. Slots can be reserved at emporiumschool.as.me.
Izzy and Olivia Guevin, 10-year-old twins from Brandon, Vt., were visiting Keene with their mom, Phoebe Forman, specifically for the week's events.
Diehard fans of the movies and books (Izzy was actually reading "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" on the car ride over), the girls were dressed in Hogwarts robes and had purchased magic wands Tuesday.
Izzy and Olivia were about to join Snape's potions class, saying it was what they were most looking forward to.
Olivia said she wanted to learn the potion for "forgetfulness or sleeping," while Izzy was hoping she'd learn the "lucky potion."
On the patio outside Life is Sweet, Claire Janvier — sporting a "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" T-shirt — said she came to the event last year, and was glad to see no line outside the candy store. (Last year, a line wrapped around the building.)
The 10-year-old said Life is Sweet was her first stop of the day, but she planned to visit Soul and Shadow Emporium next.
"It's already magic, and it's going to be even more magic because it's Harry Potter week," she said.
And while the event may seem to be geared toward children, there’s plenty for adults as well.
Downtown eateries including 21 Bar & Grill, Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe, Machina Kitchen and ArtBar and The Stage have special menu items and drinks inspired by the Harry Potter franchise.
And, like last year, merchants like Eat More Cake and Life is Sweet have plenty of magical goodies.
Judy Kalagher, 65, traveled from Ashburnham, Mass., for the occasion.
She had just purchased a pair of Harry Potter-themed earrings, and said she was looking forward to "seeing some of the displays" and shopping around.
As for Izzy and Olivia's mom?
"I'm just hoping to get some butterbeer," Forman said.