There’s not much that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t touched, from the ways we work, learn and relax to the faces we see on a regular basis. There’s no doubt the crisis is also shaping the child-care landscape in New Hampshire, exacerbating existing gaps in access and staffing that have long been a challenge in the southwestern corner of the state.

But the outbreak has prompted something else, as well: creativity.

Nationally, short-term solutions such as learning pods and micro-schools — small groups of students meeting in person for tutoring or group work outside the traditional school setting — have gained popularity during the pandemic, according to The New York Times. And in the Monadnock Region and beyond, families are looking to new programs, social-media connections and community collaboration to help bridge the child-care gap worsened by COVID-19.

The Keene Family YMCA, one of the region’s largest child-care providers, launched a new daytime program for school-aged children in September. Director of Child Care Services KAaron Brown said the Academic Support and Enrichment Program, which serves students up to fifth grade, was the Y’s response to the Keene School District’s hybrid learning plan, in which students physically attend school two days per week.

“We were finding that parents, on the non-hybrid days, were having trouble determining how to get child care for their children,” Brown said. “And so we came up with this option for them that offers them child care with some academic supports in place.”

Children can attend the Y’s program all week or on the three days they aren’t attending school in person. It’s structured so that students have time to log onto remote class meetings or work on schoolwork in the morning, followed by enrichment activities in the afternoon, such as yoga and mindfulness, nutrition and outdoor sports.

Students are divided between three locations — two local churches and Jonathan Daniels Preschool — which provides more space to maintain distancing and other public health guidelines, Brown said. Families who receive state aid can apply for financial assistance to help cover the cost, which is $185 per child for a full week or $125 for three days.

So far, the program has room to take on more participants, Brown said, with about 140 children currently enrolled between it and the Y’s other child-care programs. Prior to the pandemic, roughly 200 were enrolled in child care at the Y.

“It’s been wonderful, because that program has not only been the child-care answer for a lot of families, but also, I think one of the nicest things that has grown out of that is the opportunity to kind of give families their family time back at the end of the day,” because students typically finish their schoolwork at the program, Brown said.

Another local organization, Stonewall Farm in Keene, created a day program this fall geared toward outdoor learning and remote and hybrid school schedules. The farm’s Outdoor Enrichment and Educational Support program is open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, and allows families to sign up for the whole week, three days or to “drop in” on whatever days fit their schedule best.

“We decided to use our experience and location to deliver high quality farm and nature-based programs to meet a significant need in our community,” Executive Director Julie Davenson said in an email. “After a highly successful summer camp program, we knew we could offer safe programs using the farm as an outdoor classroom with the back-up of ample indoor space in inclement weather.”

The cost is $199 per child for a full week, $115 for three days or $55 per day to drop in. Students participate in enrichment activities centered around seasonal themes, from dissecting apples to collecting fresh eggs from the chicken coop, and two remote learning blocks are scheduled into the day, along with crafting, games and forest play time.

Stonewall has room for two groups of nine kids each day, and some days all 18 spots are filled, Davenson said. So far, the program has been able to meet local demand, but she noted the organization would like to be able to offer more scholarships to make it as accessible as possible for all families.

The farm plans to continue offering the program throughout the winter, Davenson said, and students will have the opportunity to try winter activities such as snowshoeing, sledding and animal tracking. After the success of the outdoor enrichment program, Stonewall also launched a similar program for children 5 and under in October, Budding Explorers Play Day, which is offered each Wednesday.

“During a time that school-aged child care, time outdoors, socialization, and remote learning are all on a child’s daily checklist, our staff feel like we are making a real difference,” Davenson said. “Each week we hear from more families looking to join us.”

Outside of formal programs, families appear to be turning to social media to find child care at this stage of the pandemic. Krista Edmands, administrator of the N.H. Childcare Search Facebook group, said the online community started to see a significant uptick in new inquiries around May.

“A lot of the posts were very urgent — ‘I need care immediately, my child-care center closed yesterday, or my child-care provider has COVID,’ ” Edmands said. “Just a very, very urgent and different tone in requests.”

The group has more than 3,500 members and allows posts from those looking for care as well as those offering services, whether it be formal child-care centers, at-home day care or parents offering to watch one or two children alongside their own. Edmands, who runs Weare We Grow Childcare in Weare, said she started the group in 2017 after hearing from local parents that they were struggling to find options without a wait list.

Lebanon mom Lauren Wells used a similar Facebook group, the Upper Valley Childcare Page, to find in-home care for her 8-month-old son early in the pandemic. Due to scheduling issues, she’s now looking for another option where she can send him five days a week while she works from home. But Wells said the Facebook group has been a good resource for finding providers outside of the larger child-care centers.

“For people who have a little more flexibility or they’re looking for something where it’s in the home where they can be a little more personal with it, I think it’s really good for those types of situations,” Wells said.

Since the public health crisis began, Edmands said, many child-care centers have closed or seen a significant drop in enrollment, while some programs have pivoted to focus more on school-aged children in light of remote and hybrid learning.

And with centers following stricter guidelines that require kids to stay home with even the mildest symptoms of illness, some parents may be looking for child-care help from friends and relatives instead, she said. More than 800,000 women left the workforce between August and September, in part due to the burden of managing both child care and work during the public health crisis, according to The New York Times.

Edmands said it’s difficult to say how this period will affect New Hampshire’s child-care industry long term, but emphasized that providers have been working together to help families find care amid temporary closures — and to help each other stay afloat.

“I think that there was a lot more referrals going on between centers in the same local area and a lot of helping out. I took some children in from a center in Henniker while they were closed and then they went back to them,” Edmands said.

“So I think it’s a lot of camaraderie between everybody — like, let’s help each other out.”