CHARLESTOWN — Whelen Engineering Co. laid off nearly 150 employees at its Charlestown plant Friday, citing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the 148 jobs being cut in Charlestown, Whelen is laying off 98 people at its headquarters in Chester, Conn., according to a news release the company sent Friday afternoon. Friday was the last day of work for the employees affected by the cuts.
"COVID-19 has created significant financial constraints and has resulted in a reduction in our product demand," George W. Whelen V, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement to employees Thursday, according to the release. "To preserve our ability to rebuild when this recession is over, we have been forced to make the difficult but unavoidable decision to reduce our workforce."
Whelen designs and builds warning lights, sirens and other emergency warning equipment for the automotive, aviation and mass notification industries worldwide, according to its website. Before the cuts, it employed 981 people in New Hampshire and 493 in Connecticut, the company said.
The layoffs come as "the company re-examines all operations in order to streamline and drive long-term growth in the post-coronavirus world," according to the news release.
Affected employees are eligible for severance pay, and Whelen has contracted with a company to help them find a new job, according to a letter received by a laid-off employee that was shared with The Sentinel on condition of anonymity.
Whelen Engineering Co. was founded in 1952 in Deep River, Conn., according to the company's website. Whelen opened a Charlestown facility in 1987. Four years later, the company moved to its current location in the CEDA Industrial Park off Route 12A, where Whelen expanded to a 285,000-square-foot plant, according to the company website.
